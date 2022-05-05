Enlightening the Impact of Digital Marketing among Students

Greater Noida:

On 28th April 2022, BA(JMC) Department of United College of Education, affiliated with Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University organized a webinar on ‘Digital Marketing and Its Impact’. With 10+ plus years of experience in the Digital Marketing industry, Mr. Vineet Rai Pahwa, Sr. Manager at PRP Group was invited as a guest speaker to educate and express his experience in this field.



Working from Real Estate to Healthcare, Government Departments, NGOs, Education, and other sectors, he is responsible for leading and overseeing the digital marketing team in strategy, planning, tactical execution, implementation, optimization, and performance analysis. Hence, all this expertise of his helped the students to get a clear vision on their career opportunities and the scope of Digital Marketing.

Motivating the students in their careers, Mr. Pahwa advised, “Success will only be met if you change your perspective from finding a reason to exploring the purpose behind your work. Solving bigger problems and touching millions of lives is what we should target.”

He interacted with the students with a self-made presentation on Digital Marketing, techniques, and its features, wherein he also touched on the backgrounds linked to social media and the impact on the different target audiences. By the end of the session, he cleared some doubts of the students which hoped to enlighten them to their best.

The United Group, was founded by the late Shri Shiv Ram Das Gulati in 1951. The Greater Noida campus has a great advantage of being in the NCR region which is the home ground of the corporate giants making it simpler for the students to gain practical work experience along with classroom education. This event is carried out under the supervision of the senior batch of the media department with their faculty coordinators.