How to Improve Your Email Marketing Strategy

Email marketing is a very powerful tool – but only when done right. People get many emails every day, and most will go unread or sent straight into the spam box. You need to be clever, innovative, and strategic with your email marketing strategy. Done right, you can increase sales, brand loyalty, and even reach, but done wrong and you can be marked away as a spammer in the heads of your customers.

Improving your email marketing strategy will take some trial and error or, as the industry experts say, some good-old A/B testing. Always compare with metrics and follow this guide to improve your strategy and start seeing results.

1. Start with the content you offer

Everything online boils down to content. The content could be an image or a video, but it must have a purpose. That purpose could be to inform, or entertain, or even solve a problem, but it must have a clear goal. That is why emails should be to the point and why having multiple versions of your newsletter is a good way to give your customers what they want.

While your customers must accept your sending account and purchase confirmation emails, they should have the control to choose what else you send them. Work hard to craft great newsletters that can be curated to them. The goal here is to get them to trust you, your brand, and to engage with your business again and again.

2. Personalize your emails as much as possible

It is so easy to add personalization today thanks to machine learning and simple tools even a brand-new small business has access to. Using your customer’s name, using their preferences to provide them with emails and content is to their liking. As they give you more information, you can even do things like offer them a birthday discount or send them a link on your anniversary from when they first signed up with your company.

3. Make your emails beautiful

Beautiful emails are just simply more enjoyable. Work hard to create stunning templates for all the different types of emails you send out, and your customers will greatly appreciate it. You’ll seem more professional and put-together, no matter how new your company is. There are so many ways to do this as well, from creating an HTML template to using Rocketseed to create engaging, interactive email signatures.

4. Make it easy for your customers to be in control

Your customers should always feel like they are in control. Not only should it be simple to unsubscribe, but it should also be easy to adjust the emails they get and the frequency they get them. If you have an industry insight newsletter that you use to assert yourself as a top player in your field, have the option for weekly or monthly newsletters so customers can choose the frequency. It’s little things like this that will allow customers to set their own boundaries and build a loyal relationship with you on their own terms.