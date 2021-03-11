India.com Hits 50 Million Monthly Unique Visitor Mark in January 2021 comScore India Ranking

New Delhi, March 10, 2021; India.com, the flagship website of ZEE Digital and one of the fastest-growing internet companies in India reported a noteworthy growth of 4.7x in monthly unique users over the past year from January 2020 to January 2021 according to comScore India.

Catering to the new-age digitally savvy Indians, India.com is a multi-lingual platform that covers a plethora of topics about the country including news, entertainment, Bollywood, sports, business, technology, health, lifestyle, and spirituality. With a strong focus on travel in India, it also covers popular tourist places, offbeat destinations, and weekend getaways.

Since its launch in 2011, India.com has gained significant market positions in several key content categories, including entertainment, news, and sports. With a stable technology infrastructure in place, an experienced content team, and new monetization avenues, the brand is one of Zee’s most powerful media assets.

Constantly striving to succeed,India.com crossed a 35 million monthly unique visitor mark earlier in May 2020. Riding on this victory, with the onset of 2021, it crossed50 million monthly unique visitor figure.

Commenting on the growing success of India.com, Rohit Chadda, CEO – Digital Publishing, ZEE Group said, “India.com has established itself as a credible benchmark for content innovation over the years. We are committed to making India.com the most preferred digital destinations for Indians and Indophiles globally.”

“Encouragement from our readers is truly a reassurance towards the steps taken to deliver on our commitment”, he adds.