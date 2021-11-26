Jobs platform apna.co awarded the Golden Mi Award

Bengaluru: apna.co– India’s largest jobs platform and professional network for the rising workforce – has been awarded the renowned ‘Golden Mi Award’ for the month of November’21. The award is presented by Xiaomi India’s official app store- Get Apps and recognizes apps and platforms that are significantly impacting the lives of their users.

The Golden Mi Award winners are selected post rigorous evaluation process based on set criteria including interaction design, innovation, and impact. Through this honor, Xiaomi recognizes apps that are built for the masses. It is also a token of encouragement for developers who strive for quality, incorporate user needs and create influential trends.

Based on the assessment of an in-house jury, GetApps recommends shortlisted apps to the users. Within two years of its launch, apna.co has emerged as a trusted choice for over 16 million users across the country. The platform has been enabling more than 18 million professional conversations every month.

apna.co is present in 40-plus cities in India and has been empowering users by connecting them with opportunities. The app also helps its users to build their professional identity, directly connect with hiring managers, and prepare various government examinations.

Commenting on the announcement, Manas Singh, Chief Business Officer- apna said, “We are grateful to the Xiaomi team for recognizing us and further testifying that apna is on the right track. We will continue our efforts towards building a platform that solves global challenges like unemployment, poverty, and skilling”

apna’s job platform leverages a sophisticated algorithm that matches candidates with employers taking into account their skills, experience, and preferences. The app comprises 70+ communities for skilled professionals like carpenters, painters, telecallers, field sales agents, delivery personnel, and others. apna communities have enabled users to grow their professional networks, upskill through peer learning and find gig opportunities.