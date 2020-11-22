Kulture and Comunidad Social Media Firm Debuts in Dallas

Dallas, TX: Kulture and Comunidad announces its launch as Dallas’ newest online social media influencer firm. Founded by San Antonio Holmes High School alumni and friends Crystal Brown-Tatum and Ginna Torres, the firm aims to connect businesses, promotions and sponsors to the unique demographic of mature people of color.

“I am a social butterfly by nature. Ginna and I found ourselves attending events or trying new establishments based on the recommendations of influencers who didn’t look like us,” says Brown-Tatum. “While we always found a way to have fun, we quickly realized that there was a need and market for us to reach out to businesses for our demographic.”

“The days of the celebrity endorsement are over,” adds Torres. “People look to their friends and peers for recommendations. They may not always ‘like’ a post but we know that people are watching and will follow suit evident by the inbox messages or check-ins after we promote something on our social media.”

Torres prides herself as the amateur photographer of the firm and can often be found photographing beautiful scenery, murals and hot spots around Dallas. “People are more likely to support a business that someone they know and trust recommends. We want to provide that trust to our followers while helping businesses diversify their audience,” says Brown-Tatum.

Brown-Tatum is also the Founder and President of Crystal Clear Communications, an award-winning public relations firm. The firm was once named the 4th Fastest Woman Owned Business in Houston by the Houston Business Journal as well as a Top 25 Public Relations Firm for multiple years. She was named a Woman on the Move by Texas Executive Women and Texas Blazing Star from the Women’s Chamber of Commerce of Texas.

Torres, who is bilingual and currently works in Public Service and Government, has an extensive travel and administrative career background. Kulture and Comunidad allows the two entrepreneurs a creative outlet to mesh their corporate experience with their love of trying new things and staying socially engaged in welcoming spaces that embrace mature people of color.

More than two-thirds of North American retailers use some form of influencer marketing. A recent survey found that 34% of daily Instagram users made a purchase after a blogger or influencer recommended it and Instagram is the platform of choice for social influencers. The firm currently works with a dozen consumer brands with an emphasis on beauty products.

A launch event will be held next year. You can currently follow Kulture and Comunidad on Instagram to loop into the hottest things to do on the Dallas and surrounding social scene including virtual and socially distanced events during the COVID-19 pandemic. A Christmas giveaway is planned for a local Dallas family in need.