Mivi launches social media campaign #HumaraHindustaan by paying tribute to Made in India brands

India, August 12th, 2022: Mivi, India’s leading home-grown electronics company, today announced the launch of their Independence day campaign #HumaraHindustaan which celebrates authentic “Made in India” brands like Amul, Tata, Parle-G, Royal Enfield, Bajaj, and Air-India which took the first step towards making our nation independent and in doing so built a respectable legacy for themselves.

To honor the brands that have impacted every Indian, Mivi is paying homage to the aforementioned brands with a series of illustrations on their social media page. It is a gratitude-filled tribute thanking these brands for paving a path and motivating new Made- in- India brands to follow their legacy and celebrate India.

Midhula Devabhaktuni, Co-founder and CMO, Mivi, said, “#HumaraHindustaan is a very special and unique campaign by Mivi for the inaugural brands of India that guide every Indian household. These brands promoted the Made-in-India initiative even before it was introduced by our current government. The global vision these brands have achieved is what we wish to achieve for Mivi as well. Our long-term vision for Mivi is to become the pioneering company in tech that develops ground-breaking products. Over the next five years, we are looking to foray into multiple new verticals. In addition to increasing our market presence from primarily online to having a substantial offline foothold and later growing our footprints overseas which enable us to expand and reach out to a global audience. ”

As the first `Made in India’ audio brand, Mivi wants to emulate the legacy of these pioneering brands since they portray all the values of a true Indian brand.

Hashtag- #HamaraHindustaan