No Political Censorship on Giftapart Social Media

Somerville, NJ: Giftapart, the world’s first social ecommerce supermall, provides a free, full-featured social media platform that does not censor political free speech.

“Giftapart does not get involved in politics,” said Filipe Pedroso, founder and CEO of Giftapart, “Freedom of political speech is the bedrock of American democracy and it doesn’t matter whether you’re a Democrat or a Republican. Giftapart has provided an environment free of censors from the beginning.”

“Giftapart has taken the position not to censor speech except for the limited rules that apply to all in the Terms of Service, such as prohibiting hate speech or child pornography,” added Pedroso, “At Giftapart, we believe people should be able to express themselves, be allowed to have civil discourse, and express their viewpoints without censorship.”

“We don’t use fact-checkers,” Pedroso described, “Fact-checkers are people who often have a subjective, biased angle to the interpretation of the ‘facts,’ and often times ‘facts’ change as more information is learned. People can filter through the misinformation, have a respectful debate, research the information, and come to their own truth. That’s how democracy has effectively worked in America for hundreds of years.”

The Giftapart social media platform, available on any browser, Apple App Store, and Google Play Store, provides all the features that people have come to expect from professional social media, including posting with media, posting with text, commenting on posts, replying to comments, sharing emotional icons, storing media, making social connections, seeing connections’ social feeds, automatic connection finder, and so much more. “Giftapart also provides a great direct messaging service so that friends can chat one-on-one or create a group chat,” stated Pedroso.

“In addition, Giftapart provides full event planning. Giftapart’s event planner is a top-notch planner packed with features,” Pedroso continued, “Anyone can plan an event, invite guests, have a dedicated event page, track the statuses of guests, chat about the event in its own social feed, and more.”

“Plus, with more than 50,000,000 products from hundreds of America’s most well-known and trusted retailers, Giftapart is the largest online marketplace selling exclusively retailers’ products without third-party sellers,” said Pedroso, “So that’s a nice bonus feature you won’t find on any other social media platform.”

Pedroso added, “And, Giftapart’s gift-a-part gift registry is the world’s first registry where gift receivers can actually control the precise order they get their gifts. It’s amazing for gift receivers to actually get what you need, and the gift-a-part system makes it super easy, fast and fun for the gift giver.”

Read Pedroso’s Opinion article “Censorship by Facebook and Twitter Must Stop” published in the New York City Patch on November 1, 2020: https://bit.ly/PatchGiftapart.

Giftapart is available on any browser at https://giftapart.com as well as both Apple App and Google Play stores.

General information about Giftapart can be found at https://info.giftapart.com.