Open Pitch – India’s Own Social Platform for Small Businesses and Freelancers

New Delhi: Open Pitch is a new universal social platform with a vision to connect Indians with small businesses and freelancers. Small businesses and freelancers can create their profile on Openpitch.in to showcase their skills to the world. Unlike many other such platforms, freelancer information on Open Pitch is accessible to everyone and is available without any bias.

Professionals from more than 40 categories such as music teachers, electricians, makeup artists, photographers, detective agencies etc. can create their profile by providing basic details like name of business, address, contact details, relevant photos / videos and a few other details. Once the profile is saved, experts at Open Pitch review the details and publish the profile. Creation and maintenance of profile at Open Pitch is completely free of cost. Businesses also need not pay any commission for receiving potential customers from Open Pitch.

Customers visiting Open Pitch can search for nearby services based on their requirement. The result can be further customized using a unique suite of filters available on Open Pitch like years of experience, online presence, location, skills etc. Customers can also use proximity search functionality to find relevant business within a defined radius. All these features help customers find best match for their requirement and connect to the right business or professional.

“We’re excited to launch OpenPitch to help small businesses across India. Having an online presence is very crucial especially during this pandemic time where offline transactions have seen a significant decline. Not every business can afford to maintain their own website and hence platform like OpenPitch can be of great help,” said Mr. Kumar, founder of Open Pitch.