PeddleWeb Announces Digital Marketing Services for Education Sector Designed for Post-COVID-19 Era

Ahmedabad: Often referred to as one of the rapidly rising digital marketing services providers, PeddleWeb is back to woo the education sector.

The coronavirus pandemic has changed the situation in the education sector. Trainees have been switching schools, colleges, or transferring courses since last year. Remote and hybrid learning models are the new normal.

Schools, colleges, and universities are struggling to lure new prospects. Put simply, the competition between educational institutions has become fiercer than ever. Getting noticed is essential for moving forward in this era of remote and hybrid learning models.

Institutions are meticulously using carefully crafted marketing strategies to improve enrollment numbers. Overall, marketing is no more an option but has become a necessity.

“When it comes to searching for universities or colleges, students look for something more than clout and convenience. Expectations and needs of the current generation have changed compared to the last decade. It is up to universities to address these needs to ensure the institution keeps on thriving during the coming years. Our dedicated marketing team knows how to help schools and colleges in showcasing their experience. Tried and tested strategies used by the team have helped several schools and private educational institutions create brand awareness. These action plans have helped our clients in using students’ inquiries for increasing leads and new admissions,” said the executive from PeedleWeb during interaction with media persons.

Besides SEO focusing on local search, the education sector can immensely benefit from retargeting ad campaigns. PeddleWeb’s team is a champ in running such initiatives for schools, colleges, universities, and training academies. With such campaigns, your institution can easily reach out to prospective trainees who showed interest in your courses in the past.

The campaign covers:

An SEO audit for detecting off-page and on-page issues

Making the site mobile-friendly

Addressing site load speed issues

Reviewing keywords and integrating them with website content

Detecting and replacing duplicate content

Optimizing incoming and outgoing links

“Content plays a key role in improving page ranking as well as traffic on the school website. PeedleWeb places a special focus on keyword research. Then, we craft content based on long-tail variations of significant keywords. Our writers are professionals who deliver quality information via blogs, forum posts, and social media content. We also provide content marketing as a stand-alone service,” said the associate from PeddleWeb SEO services company.

The campaign can result in an improvement in the following aspects:

Cost per enrollment inquiry

Applications received

Total queries conversion into students enrollment percentage

Campus visits

Trainee retention percentage

Alumni engagement rates

The lifetime value of the student

Media attention

About PeddleWeb:

The digital marketing company has earned a remarkable reputation due to positive word-of-mouth publicity from clients. The firm offers SEO, SMM, Google AdWords, brand reputation management, website & app development, along with a host of other services.