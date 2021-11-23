Rakul Preet and Aman Preet brings a new app to showcase fresh talent

StarringYou is a democratizing platform that bridges the gap between an artist (in front of and behind the camera) and their dream! It helps aspirants overcome the hurdle of physical distances and boundaries. Audition from anywhere for any opportunity on StarringYou for Your Big Break.

We help aspiring actors, directors, editors, writers, dancers, choreographers, and other professionals who want to work in films make their dreams come true. We provide life-changing opportunities in Indian Cinema on a level playing field, to budding artists all over the world.

Rakul, Co-Founder says, “With StarringYou we are looking at building an ecosystem which is a one-stop destination for all the aspiring talent we have in the country and globally. The app will have all the divisions and tie up be it music, casting, media & production houses, we’ll be working on all the aspects. Our aim is to build such creative partnerships with the talent that are looking for a platform to showcase their work.”

“It’s a recruitment platform that is open to both, aspiring talent and talent hunters. It’s got exciting tie-ups with established production and media houses like Anti Casting, Pooja Entertainment, Hummara Movie, Luv Films, Venkatadri Talkies, Vision Celeb Hub, Suresh Productions, Music labels – Just Music and Salim Merchant to ensure that upcoming talent gets to work with the best in the film industry. And this is just the beginning”, adds Aman, Founder & CEO – StarringYou and also brother to Rakul.

