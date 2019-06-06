Russian Federation – South India, to brief media about Engineering and Medical courses offered by the leading Russian Governmen

June 6, 2019 Prabeen Dansil Business, Digital Marketing 0

Russian Federation - South India, to brief media about Engineering and Medical courses offered by the leading Russian Government
Russian Centre of Science and Culture

 cordially invites you to a

Media Conference

 

Mr. Gennady Rogalev

Vice-Consul – Consulate General of the Russian Federation – South India, Director – Russian Centre of Science and Culture

Mr. C. Ravichandran

Managing Director, Study Abroad Educational Consultants

 will brief media about

  • Engineering and Medical courses offered by the leading Russian Government Engineering and Medical Universities &
  • The forthcoming All India Russian Education Fair 2019 at Hyderabad, with top universities participating and offering 5000 medical seats to Indian students. Date : Thursday, 6th June, 2019 Venue : Hotel NKM Grand
  • Off Taj Deccan Road Erramanzil.               
  • Time : 12.00 noon 