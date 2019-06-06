Russian Federation – South India, to brief media about Engineering and Medical courses offered by the leading Russian Governmen

Russian Centre of Science and Culture
cordially invites you to a
Media Conference
Mr. Gennady Rogalev
Vice-Consul – Consulate General of the Russian Federation – South India, Director – Russian Centre of Science and Culture
&
Mr. C. Ravichandran
Managing Director, Study Abroad Educational Consultants
will brief media about
- Engineering and Medical courses offered by the leading Russian Government Engineering and Medical Universities &
- The forthcoming All India Russian Education Fair 2019 at Hyderabad, with top universities participating and offering 5000 medical seats to Indian students. Date : Thursday, 6th June, 2019 Venue : Hotel NKM Grand
- Off Taj Deccan Road Erramanzil.
- Time : 12.00 noon