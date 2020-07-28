“SEO” – Mastermind of the digital trending world

By Akash Jaiswal, Executive Head, Team Hi-Tech.

In today’s competitive market, businesses fight to seek everyone’s attention online. First, to get more traffic on their website and then to keep them engaged until they convert. We all have heard about SEO. It is the most common term used by marketers. But not everyone understands it, especially if your business is new and this is the first time you will be testing ground in the digital marketing world. But don’t worry, we will help you understand the concept.

SEO or Search Engine Optimization means the process in which search engines determine how a website ranks in the search result. It is about understanding what people are searching for and the answers they are looking for online. Your business can be big or small, new or old; the demand for search engine optimization has forced everyone to know more about SEO and how it can benefit their business. Below are some crucial points on SEO that will clear the concept and highlight its benefits.

Build trust and credibility for your brand.

Consumers today are exceedingly evolved. They trust brands that appear at the top of the Search engine results page (SERP) for their inquiry be it with a single keyword or an entire phrase. The ultimate goal for any brand should be to appear at the top for most of the relevant keywords and phrases. When your brand starts to emerge on most of the top search results, then the psychology takes over & consumers begin to trust you, leading your brand to build credibility in the digital world.

Win an edge over your competitors.

Brands with deep pockets can outrun any small brand when it comes to offline marketing. But online marketing is a different ball game. The top results on any search engine are driven only by the quality of the content and the traffic the page draws. This way, your SEO-optimized website can outperform your competitor for the same product in the search engine results.

Top 5 search results matter

People are more likely to look at the information that they see on the top search results. It is a known psych of people that they believe what they see in the top result and are more likely to click on it. Even though there are many similar websites, they do not see the light of the day because they are not among the top results. SEO places a crucial role here. Research has shown that more than 65% of users are likely to click on one of the top 5 search results.

SEO creates an impact on your business

The digitilization has made life easier for the consumer. Everything is accessible at the click of the button. If you choose to ignore SEO for your website and think that it will bring you business without any efforts, then think again. Multiple brands are fighting to grab the attention of your audience. If you are not one among the top, then it might be game over soon. Tie up with an SEO expert who can identify a niche for your business and optimize your website to drive the right kind of audience that can flourish your business.

SEO is cost-effective and affordable.

There are many ways to grow your business. You can opt for paid marketing on search campaigns or even try social media marketing. But all organizations do not have the luxury to spend large amounts on marketing. The right way to grow your business online is to have the right strategy and investment in the right platform. SEO can be that platform. It is not free. You need to invest money but in the long term, you will reap the benefits for the brand and the bottom line. With the right choices, you can harvest a miracle from your investment.

Implementing a strong, quality SEO strategy will help brands and their marketing efforts. Hence, in today’s competitive world, it has become more important than ever.