Social Media and Influencer Marketing Agency Doubles in Size Following Strong Growth Over Lockdown

Social media and influencer marketing agency, Komodo, has announced it has doubled in size in the last 12 months, with revenue increasing by 300 percent.

The global agency, which has its head office in London and specialises in social and influencer marketing, saw a handful of new client wins in Q3 and Q4 of 2020 and is set for another strong year.

In 2020, headcount increased from 13 to 24 with a host of global brands and influencers being added to the agency’s already impressive portfolio. The team are planning to continue its expansion this year, predicting a further 25+ new hires across its offices.

The company, which was first launched by four friends in 2017, now has offices in London, LA and Sydney, and prides itself on its ‘innovative and 360 approach’ to client briefs.

Andy Ryan, Co-Founder and Creative Director at We Are Komodo, commented:

“It’s been a challenging twelve months for many businesses, but we are delighted to have continued to see a significant demand for social media and influencer marketing. People have become accustomed to doing almost everything online, and this is a trend we anticipate will only continue to rise in 2021.”

“I strongly believe our growth is a result of the excellent work we produce, combined with a dedicated team and agile approach to achieving success for our clients.”

Although the team are currently working from home due to lockdown restrictions, the agency has recently moved into a new space on Regent Street, Central London where they are recruiting for new roles available in their social, talent and digital marketing teams.

Co-founder and Business Development Director, Freddie Strange, adds:

“We have ambitious plans for the next twelve months, expanding the team and working with our brand partners on new and innovative ideas to help them thrive through what may be a difficult time.”

“As our client base broadens to new sectors, we are looking to invest in new offerings, as well as looking to open offices across Asia, Middle East and Europe. We’re so excited for what’s to come!”

Among the agency’s clients are Asos, Pretty Little Thing, TUI, SKY, Paypal, Playtika and Jamaica Tourism. The talent management arm of the agency has also been going from strength to strength and is now representing big names such as Sarah Ashcroft, Alex Coll, Anyang Deng, Samantha Rayner and Tarsha Whitmore.