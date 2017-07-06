Talentedge and MICA offer PG Certificate Program in Market Research and Data Analytics

New Delhi, 4 July 2017- Talentedge, India’s leading Ed-Tech firm, offering ‘live and interactive’, anywhere learning in a digital format, reinforces its association with MICA, to offer a PG Certificate Program in Market Research and Data Analytics. The programme aims at providing a good understanding and hands-on experience of the application of appropriate data analytic tools that are imperative in making effective decisions.

The PG Certificate Program in Market Research and Data Analytics focuses on building a strong foundation in market research & data analytics for entry-level to mid-level professionals. It will cover the application of data analytical tools to assist strategic decision-making. The programme leans on practical and conceptual approaches that will be addressed through the sophisticated data analytic software. It will also give an overview to develop strategies based on the findings from the data, to manage the organization, a working knowledge of the research industry, the role of analytics and its relationship to strategy-building.

The course is designed by adopting academia-industry collaborative pedagogy and will be delivered by an eminent faculty of MICA along with leading industry professionals. It is set to provide the right base for working in analytical teams, in large corporations and outsourcing companies. Dr. Sunita Mall, Assistant Professor – Business Management, who will provide their subject matter expertise and will also be responsible for training and assessment of the enrolled students, will lead the course. The one year course will commence on September 30, 2017.

Speaking on the programme, Mr. Aditya Malik, CEO & MD, Talentedge said “We are very excited to yet again collaborate with our reputed, long-standing partner MICA to announce the PG Certificate Program in Market Research and Data Analytics, which is one of the most sought after careers today. Whether our students are just beginning their careers in analytics, ma rket research or bringing in a few years expertise, the course is designed to assist data professionals to understand theoretical concepts and enable practical implementations”.

Dr. Sunita Mall from MICA, added, “The course is meant to give the students a practical approach to data analytics. In an effort to cater to the fast growing industry, MICA and Talentedge have collaborated to give aspirants and students the opportunity to learn and apply data analytical tools to assist decision-making strategies in companies that they will work at.”

The lectures will be delivered by an eminent faculty of MICA using Talentedge’s Direct-to-Device technology, through ’live & interactive’ online lectures that will be beamed via the Internet to student desktops/laptops. All participants will also be granted round-the-clock access to Talentedge’s Cloud Campus comprising learning aids, study materials, reference materials, assessments, case studies, and assignments etc. as per the requirement of the programme. Students will also have the benefit of raising questions and doubts, either during the live class or offline through the Cloud Campus.