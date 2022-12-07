Three Basics To Get Your Business’s SEO Kickstarted

Heading into 2023, many businesses are in the same boat. Some know they need SEO and make it work, some don’t know they need SEO services. But arguably the largest bunch is business owners and executives that know they need SEO services, but don’t know where to start. For many small, medium and even large companies looking to get their SEO presence updated and kicked into gear, the best call is to reach out to a proven and experienced digital marketing company.

To identify your business needs some help in the first place, though, is a few things to check out to gauge the optimization health of your website.

Modern Web Design

While this step can often be less technical than other areas of search engine optimization, your website’s design truly matters a lot to real-life users on your site. If your website hasn’t been redesigned in more than a few years, chances are it has some shortcomings in the modern world of web design and functionality.

Tastes and user standards change frequently, which means your website will need to have an updated design to have users trust your website and your services, as well as have a functional and effective conversion element to get some information from your potential customers and bring them a step closer to providing real value to your business.

From a functionality standpoint, developing and optimizing a web form is important to ensure each field is set up correctly, loads properly and gives a pleasant form-filling experience with your company. These forms can often be third-party elements within a site and lose functionality for various reasons or be discontinued in functionality altogether. It’s important to keep your site design and conversion elements as cutting-edge as possible to compete with your peers.

Locked-In Targeting

One of the most essential elements to a website performing well with both search engine algorithms and end users is content targeting.

Your website should be flush with dynamic content related to your business and services. Your website likely has various pages that showcase specialty services deeply and represent your business well. Or, it could be a thin website with a few headers, but with very little content regarding your business or services. This needs to be fixed if you want to rank on Google!

When you have a site with a good, functional and modern design, you need to fill that site with as much targeted content as you possibly can. In the eyes of search engines, the more content, the better your site will perform. While that taken at face value can lead sites to go down the wrong path, the additional content requires structure, breaking up with links, images and videos and needs to be well written enough to where it is actually helpful for users. Google’s algorithms continue to get smarter and understand what content is really relevant for a site and whether it may actually be helpful to a user based on the context of the search and website purpose.

Audit your services, then perform some keyword research to find out what terms users are searching that are related to your business. After that, drive forward with focused pieces of content containing those keywords and write as much as you can without becoming redundant or off-topic.

Show The Right Title Tags

Title Tags are another key indicator to Google’s Algorithm what each page on your site is about. Provide the search engines the best and most concise description of what each page is about. Be sure to use the right keywords, but don’t overwhelm the title tag with too many or it could hurt the positioning on the SERPs. From a user standpoint, title tags show up as the clickable link on SERP (search engine results page) results. Giving the user a good descriptor of what the page is about is going to encourage intentional clicking and drive traffic to your site that is more likely to interact with it.

Conclusion

Evaluate these items to get a handle on where your business stands from a search engine optimization standpoint. If they need improvement, contact an experienced SEO company to help get your business on the right track and drive more leads and outperform your competition.