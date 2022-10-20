Top 10 tools for SEO beginners

If you are an SEO beginner, then there is a chance for you being overwhelmed by the number of free tools and resources available online. Although tools are important for practising SEO and getting a good understanding of the industry, knowing the right tools can make your work simpler and faster. It will also improve your efficiency and ensure that you deliver high-quality work. To help you in this process, here is a list of fast, reliable and free tools that will cover most of your SEO needs as a beginner.

Grammar checker

SEO writing is the first thing that you will do before optimising your content. As content is referred to as king in SEO, care must be taken to keep the content free from grammatical, syntax, language and punctuation errors. Posting content with multiple grammatical mistakes will negatively affect the credibility of your content and divert your audience to other webpages. A good grammar checker can help you improve the overall quality of your work and make it appear flawless. It will also act as an automatic proofreading tool that can improve your productivity and reduce the time spent on manually going through the entire content.

Keyword finder

To make your content relevant to the audience, you will have to use different keywords and place them strategically within the content. Keywords also help search engines crawl through the content and display the most relevant webpage for a search query. A keyword finder tool can be used to identify the trending keywords based on your topic, industry and audience demographics. You can also use this tool to conduct site analysis, competition analysis and impact of your keywords on website ranking.

Google Analytics

Different analyses are performed on SEO content to understand its reach and efficiency as compared to the competitors. Due to the wide availability of online content and the growing number of competitors, it is impossible to manually analyse the large volumes of data and extract information. In such a case, Google Analytics can be used to collect and analyse raw data. With this tool, you can track your traffic, check the bounce rate, identify the source of traffic and eventually improve your optimisation efforts.

Google Trends

SEO experts need to have a good understanding of the latest trends in the industry. This helps them in creating effective SEO strategies. Google Trends is one of the oldest SEO tools that is widely used to know the market trends and analyse the popularity of top search queries. Based on your keywords, type of industry, products or services and location, you can get information about top search queries. With this tool, you can also get an insight into the different interests of your audience and create unique content.

Duplicate content checker

Due to the growing demand for digital content, there has been a rise in the circulation of duplicate content. As a result, search engines have deployed algorithms to identify duplicate content and penalise websites. Duplicate content checkers can scan any website and find the duplicate content. These tools can also be used to find total number of links on a page, broken links and average page size or speed. Moreover, you can use these tools to understand the performance of your website as compared to others in your field.

Google Search Console

Google Search Console is another popular Google tool that is used by several SEO experts. This tool is used to get an in-depth understanding of Google’s search results. Some of the common metrics that can be identified using this tool include indexing status, search queries, crawling errors, average click through rates and much more. It can also be used to create a list of different internal and external pages that are linked to the website.

Backlinks monitor

Every SEO content consists of multiple backlinks to the webpage from other websites. SEO experts must know the source of these backlinks to track any spam traffic coming to their website. With backlink monitoring tools, you can monitor your website’s backlinks, measure the ratio of referring domains to backlinks, remove unwanted or low-performing backlinks, check the number of nofollow and do-follow links and measure the ration of link distribution. Moreover, these tools can also be used to recover valuable lost links and reverse engineer the strategies of competitor backlinks.

Local listing score

Local business listings are important for businesses that aim to target customers from a specific region. They use online portfolios to list their company name, address, phone number and working hours. A local listing score is used to determine the profile completeness and online visibility of these businesses. It can tell you how your business listing scores on Google Maps and provide a list of all missed opportunities.

Webmaster tools

Different webmaster tools are available to analyse the overall performance of your SEO. By using a webmaster tool, you can instantly scan your website and identify the factors that negatively affect it. Some webmaster tools also offer suggestions to fix these issues and improve your SEO performance. Most of the webmaster tools are comprehensive and can also be used to manage keywords, track backlinks and monitor site interactions.

Page speed insights

A slow website can frustrate users and divert all the traffic to other websites. New SEO experts must pay special attention to the factors that impact the speed of their website. A website that takes time to load can disrupt the user experience and reduce the potential conversion rate. Page speed insights tools can come in handy to check the total speed or loading time of your website. With these tools, you can identify the factors reducing the speed of your website and take the necessary steps to improve its performance.

Conclusion

As a beginner, you will come across several SEO tools and will also be tempted to try different tools every time. However, instead of investing in paid SEO tools, use some free tools first. This will give you an opportunity to use multiple tools and decide which ones work for you and which don’t.