VAHDAM India Rakhi Gifting Options – Celebrate forever bond with your siblings

This Rakshabandhan, give your siblings the gift of premium flavours, freshness, and bountiful good health with VAHDAM India’s thoughtful gift collection. Break the chain of regular sweet boxes and monotonous gifting options and opt to shower love with a gift of a box of good health and stronger immunity sourced directly from plantations, mixed with 100 percent natural, native Indian spices, herbs, and other ingredients.

VAHDAM Teas brings you an impressive range of exquisite gifts and assortments which will not only leave a lasting impression on your brother or sister , but also motivate them to continue on the path of healthy life.

1) Glow Gift Set –

Indulge in a play of flavors with this exquisite gift set of 6 of VAHDAM India’s most alluring in-house blends.

Rs 1200

2) Signature Private Reserve Gift Set –

A vibrant single gift caddy of VAHDAM India’s flavorful best-selling blend of black tea, rose petals and nuts.

Rs 749

3) Turmeric Spiced Herbal Gift Set –

An exotic tisane of sun-dried turmeric bits and fresh aromatic spices, with a hint of citrus!

Rs 499

4) Verve Bottle –

The perfect travel/camping partner that will keep your beverages at the right temperature for hours at end! Sturdiness & style blended fashionably.

Rs 1274