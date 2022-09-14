WorkStore gives digital & social media mandate to PROSE Integrated

14th September 2022: PROSE Integrated’s digital arm – Digital Tribe has been trusted with the mandate for Digital & Social media by India’s largest office products company – WorkStore.

WorkStore is India’s largest office solutions company offering a tech stack to enterprise clients. This b2b tech stack provides them Corporate gifting solutions, Smart lighting solutions, Smarter office hygiene products and solutions that make procurement processes more efficient. For the last 15 years, WorkStore has been serving India’s largest enterprises such as Amazon, Mahindra, Accenture, Infosys, IIFL, Bank of America, Tata Capital, CitiBank and several multinational and Indian companies across sectors.

Digital Tribe specialises in blending deep digital insights with curated brand building strategy that is highly relevant to the business ecosystem.

WorkStore has entrusted Digital Tribe with end-to-end digital duties for the brand. The mandate includes brand positioning for WorkStore, creating brand awareness via social and digital media platforms to target the B2B Enterprise clients and leverage business-building conversations to generate leads.

Mr Vivek Viswanathan, Vice President, IT, Marketing, WorkStore, said, “We are glad to have PROSE Integrated as our digital marketing partner. Their ability to understand the insights of large enterprise clients and B2B customers and leverage social media platforms like LinkedIn gave us the confidence to trust them with the mandate.”

Mr Setu Shah, CEO, PROSE Integrated, said, “We are excited to collaborate with WorkStore. Our experience of working on B2B brands came in handy for the assignment. Our Google-backed cloud-based approach aims to ensure flawless and swift implementation of the marketing objectives. Harnessing the power of the LinkedIn algorithm is our strength and we will leverage it for successful business building conversations for WorkStore.”

The Indian economy has fully recovered to the pre-pandemic real GDP level of 2019-20 and large enterprises have resumed their operations. In addition to this India’s commercial spaces used for offices are likely to touch 1.2 billion sq ft by 2030. This indicates the tremendous growth opportunity for companies like WorkStore which would benefit from this trend.