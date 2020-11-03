YouTubers’ 365 Day Cup Challenge Sparks New Series, 10 Years Later

Modesto, CA: It’s been ten years since YouTuber, Tammy Jo Schoppet, started the Hobby Potter YouTube channel devoted to vlogging her cup a day for a year real time journey as she learned the art of throwing on the pottery wheel. 10 years later, she’s embarking on the tougher, more intense challenge of creating “365 UPLIFTING Cups in 30 Days” for her viewers.

The original video series, “365 Days of Clay Cups,” began when a doctor prescribed for her to find a relaxing “hobby” to treat anxiety stemming from a serious illness. She began sharing her daily wheel throwing sessions and relied on the advice of her viewers to critique as they watched her progress. The completion of the project garnered her a debut art gallery showing, featuring all 365 cups. “Everyone was so encouraging during the learning process, a once in a lifetime experience,” says Schoppet. She went on to publish her journal notes, photos and pottery tips in a book (“365 Days of Clay Cups, A Cup, A Day for A Year” available free through Amazon Kindle Unlimited).

Tammy Jo continues to share her uplifting ceramic adventures through YouTube, Instagram and Facebook, which led to the recent opening of her first online shop, EXPRESSivesArt.com. “My hope is that someone finds as much joy owning something I’ve made, as I had while creating it!”

During these trying times her “365 Cups in 30 Days” challenge seemed like the perfect opportunity to celebrate a 10 Year Anniversary, and also have enough encouraging pottery available in time for Christmas.

Tammy Jo’s “365 UPLIFTING Cups in 30 Days” anniversary series runs from November 2-30 on the Hobby Potter YouTube channel. www.YouTube.com/hobbypotter. All 365 Cups shown in the series will be available starting Cyber Monday, November 30, 2020 at www.EXPRESSivesArt.com.