FLAME University to host a discussion on ’Impactful Women in Research’ in its International Research Seminar Series

Pune, March 29th 2022: FLAME University, the pioneer of liberal education in India, will be hosting a panel discussion themed ’Impactful Women in Research’. This will be the last session of the International Research Seminar Series, in the area of Communications Management, from the FLAME School of Communication. The session will discuss the challenges and opportunities for women researchers in academia.

The panel discussion will feature speakers, Prof. Jennifer Argo, University of Alberta, USA; President, ACR & Co-Editor, Journal of Consumer Psychology, whose research primarily focuses on the impact of social influences on consumers’ thoughts, feelings, and behaviours, Prof. Caroyln Strong, Cardiff University, UK; Editor-in-Chief, Journal of Strategic Marketing, whose research interests focus on sustainability, social enterprise and ecological approaches to business and Prof. Varsha Jain, MICA, India; Associate Editor, Journal of Consumer Behavior, who publishes on advertising, luxury branding and digital transformation. The session will be moderated by Prof. Preetha Menon, Head of Department, Media and Journalism, FLAME University.

The Department of Media and Journalism at FLAME University, in its first edition, has hosted this seminar series for eight months under the themes – Research Methods, Contemporary Issues in Research and Industry-led Research which was open to all students, academicians, and practitioners.

The panel on ‘Impactful Women in Research’ will be held on March 29, 2022, from 6:30 – 8:00 PM IST

To register for the International Research Seminar Series session, please visit: https://flameuniversity.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_baXMhrvSQA-HZzzhGev1rw