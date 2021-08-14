Relaxo supports Mera Ghar Mera Vidhyalaya Initiative

Parivartan Adarsh ​​Vidhyalaya project, the basic infrastructures and resources developed in the Government Primary School in Tugalpur has transferred to the School Management Committee. During Covid-19 the “Mera Ghar Mera Vidhyalaya” program was conducted, in which 208 members of the Community Youth Leaders started to teach 1450 children at village level. 25 Community Youth Leaders were honoured for the same by Mr. Shailender Singh Negi-Sub Divisional Magistrate Laksar and Dr. Aanand Bhardwaj-Chief Education Officer Haridwar.

In the program, CSR Head of Relaxo Foundation, Mr. Gambhir Agrawal apprised to all the participants about the objectives of Parivartan Adarsh ​​Vidhyalaya Project. The Chief Guest SDM-Laksar and Chief Education Officer Haridwar suggested organizing Mera Ghar Mera Vidhyalaya program in the near future. Dr. Anand Bhardwaj, Chief Education Officer Haridwar said that the Bala and Digital classroom created by the Organization in the school will prove to be very beneficial in the interest of the children.

GPS Tugalpur and smart class were jointly inaugurated by Chief Guest and Guest of Honour. The work done under the Parivartan Adarsh ​​Vidhyalaya project supported by Relaxo Foundation and implemented by Plan India and Bhuvaneshwari Mahila Ashram was appreciated by SDM-Laksar and Chief Education Officer. Guest has encouraged 208 Community Youth Leaders who helped the children in learning during the Covid-19 restriction period and honoured them by giving an appreciation letter, one pair of shoes and one pair of sandal. The model school project was being operated in 13 schools under CRC Khanpur and also this project will be initiated in 20 new schools of Govardhanpur CRC from this year.

On the occasion of event of Handing over of digital classroom, school and Felicitation Event CSR Head of Relaxo Foundation Mr. Gambhir Agrawal, HR Manager Mr. Sunil Dimri, Mr. Kumar Gaurav and Parth ji, Mr. Alok Awasthi-former Plant Head Haridwar, Dr. Santosh Chandola-Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, Project Coordinator Mr. Ranjit Kaintura-Plan India, SBMA staff Mr. Manoj Rawat, Mrs. Meena Rawat, Kumari Reena, Mr. Pradeep Rana, Mr. Yogender Prasad, Mr. Kapil Dangwal and Mr. Sushil Saini BRC Khanpur, Mr.Yogesh Chauhan, Mr. Nirom Choudhari, Principal of Government Primary School Tughalpur, Mr. Rajender Prasad and school staff were present.