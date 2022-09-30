Transforming online higher education: Amity University Online degree programmes with extensive career and placement assistance!

30th, September 2022: Amity University, an institution that has been offering world-class higher education since 27 years, is geared to take its legacy to the fast-growing online learning realm. Being the first Indian university to receive UGC entitlement to initiate online higher education, Amity University Online offers 11 degree programmes including MBA, BBA, MCA, BCA, M. Com, BA, BAJMC MAJMC along with 28 key, industry-relevant specializations such as Cloud & Security, Data Analytics, Machine Learning, FinTech, Business Analytics and HR Analytics, among others.

The overarching goal of Amity University Online is to improve employability by making quality higher education accessible across the country’s socio-economic landscape. Learners will be able to learn from the university’s commendable and widely trusted global faculty members through an end-to-end online learning management system. Apart from its breakthrough value proposition of quality online higher education, Amity University Online’s USP also lies in making learners job ready as per industry requirements. Learners will receive complete hand – holding by student relationship managers, and mentorship by Industry experts.

Another key USP is the pool of career assistance services offered by Amity University Online. This includes profile building and masterclasses on interview preparation, video resume etc. to ensure that learners thrive in the competitive job market. The online university further enables job assistance through 300+ hiring partners offering 3000+ job opportunities along with fortnightly virtual placement drives to ensure placement opportunities for learners.

Speaking on the proposition, officials from Amity University Online, said, “Amity University Online is devoted to creating highly capable future leaders. Our degree programmes are delivered by over 6000 eminent corporate experts and faculty members and are designed for job seekers, working professionals and business owners. We are looking forward to embarking on this journey and enhancing the employability of learners through the prospects of online higher education.