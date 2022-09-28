Utkarsh Classes and Edutech kicks off week-long workshop for Rajasthan Administrative Services aspirants

28th September 2022: To provide training and direction to candidates for the Rajasthan Administrative Services, Utkarsh Classes, one of India’s top ed-tech companies in the government test preparation category, has started a week-long interview workshop starting September 26. The workshop, being held at Sampoornanand Medical College auditorium, Jodhpur, involves interactions, tips, and guidance sessions led by eminent interview experts, administrative officers, academicians, and some well-known ex-RPSC members. The training and coaching are intensive and last 7 to 8 hours. The workshop will conclude on October 2.

On the first day, two former chairmen of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission, Dr. Lalit K. Panwar; & Dr. Shiv Singh Rathore, and motivational speaker Dr. Satish Batra shared their personal experiences of the interview process. Session coordinator AkshayGour provided a summary of the sessions and activities and explained the format and objective of the mock interview panel.

Speaking to students, the chief guest, Dr.LalitPawar spoke about the basic parameters of the interview and theoretical aspects of the preparation framework. He advised the candidates to answer questions honestly and not mislead the panel. Motivational speaker Dr. Satish Batra spoke on facing the panel with an optimistic mindset. He spoke about the interview as an interactive conversation to gauge the personality and eligibility of a candidate outside the written test.

The workshop interactions will also offer a perspective of what a career in administrative services means and so on. The workshop incorporates at least two mock interviews, with a video recording and analysis of the sessions offered to each candidate. Itis also helps participating aspirants improve interview-facing skills, and offers lectures and notes on major contemporary issues facing the state and the country. A personality development program and a daily question-answer session is being held with subject matter experts.

Talking about the workshop, Dr. NirmalGehlot, Founder and CEO of Utkarsh Classes and Edutech said, ” As the exam dates draw closer, aspirants need the best facilities to ace the exams and iron out any lingering issues. Training and offering guidance to aspirants on the cusp of joining the administrative services is a matter of pride.”

Every year, the Rajasthan Administrative Services see lakhs of applicants with only a few thousand able to make it to the list. Alongside hard work and aptitude, aspirants need to be guided well to ensure success in the exams, especially in the interview stage. Utkarsh Classes is helping such students with its customized test preparatory courses.

