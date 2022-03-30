​​Khabri & Paramount Coaching institute collaborate to enhance aspirants’ learning capabilities via audio courses

New Delhi, 30th March 2022: India’s leading vernacular audio platform, Khabri, has partnered with India’s leading institute for government exam preparation, Paramount Coaching. Through this association, both the educational institutes will work together to facilitate audio courses for government job exams. The students at Paramount Coaching can access recorded lectures from the faculty at the institute on the Khabri.

Commenting on the tie-up, Pulkit Sharma, Co-Founder & CEO, Khabri, said, “Continuous preparation is often the key that paves the road to success in government job exams. At Khabri, we’ve been committed to providing quality audio courses for students in native Indian languages. In a bid to expand our offering to provide top-notch content to students in Tier-3 & 4 markets across India, we’ve forged a partnership with India’s Leading Coaching Institute for Government Exams – Paramount Coaching. Our association is directed at equipping students with a one-stop audio learning platform, empowering them to prepare anytime and anywhere. Through audio courses, students can save time and continue their preparation even while they are doing other tasks and also revise the course multiple times. We are excited for this next chapter and look forward to our joint venture with Paramount Coaching in reaching billions of students.”

Speaking on the partnership, Mr. Ameet Singh, Cofounder of Paramount Coaching, said, “ For many years, we’ve been helping students prepare for their government exams with quality education and faculty. Khabri has been providing a much-needed service to the academic & teaching community. Their offerings help us reach out to our students for learning and revision. At Paramount Coaching, we have observed that passive learning & retention that Khabri audio courses deliver is irreplaceable. We are delighted to partner with Khabri.”