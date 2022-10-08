10 reasons why hybrid learning is the future of education

By Himanshu Bajaj, Head – BYJU’S Tuition Centre

Education has undergone a massive transformation in the last few years and hybrid learning is quickly becoming the new normal. Although a relatively nascent learning model, hybrid learning, in its essence, is the seamless blend of online and offline learning models that bridge the physical classroom and virtual learning spaces closer together with technology.

Projected to only grow in relevance and acceptance, hybrid is the learning paradigm of the future. As the world continues to embrace this new format of learning, here are the ten most essential features of hybrid learning for parents to discover:

Brings together the best of both worlds: Hybrid learning blends the strongest aspects of online and in-person learning to give students the best of both worlds. Learners benefit from technology that allows for instant doubt resolution in the physical dimension while supporting regular lessons with digital resources.

Makes access easy: With hybrid learning programmes, students are not required to attend a physical classroom every day and can access teaching materials from anywhere and at any time they want. Since it is not a traditional physical class, it is convenient for both students and parents as it allows them to develop other skills to enhance their learning.

Offers convenience and flexibility: Hybrid learning methods can offer students the convenience to learn at their own pace without any pressures of in-person engagement. Students can study new subjects virtually and discuss them in the classroom, inverting the traditional paradigm in which the classroom is for learning new things and homework is simply for revision.

Optimises learning outcomes: With digital tools in their hands, teachers can acquire a better understanding of their students’ needs. These deep data-driven insights help teachers provide more comprehensive supervision and provide them with carefully optimised learning outcomes — whether in person or virtually.

Promotes student engagement: Students are more interested in learning when they have more control over the process. The hybrid model relies on highly dynamic online content, which has been shown to be exceptionally effective in terms of engagement and retention.

Helps develop social skills in the digital age: Online communication has become an integral element in today’s world. Hybrid learning is an excellent tool for developing online communication skills in order to create future-ready students, while simultaneously preserving the value of in-person communication.

Enables deeper teacher involvement: The connection between teachers and students is highlighted via technology that shines the spotlight on human interaction. While digital tools and content take centre stage as the medium of instruction, teachers will play a key role in mentoring, monitoring and motivating students’ progress.

Continuous learning culture: As technology evolves, so will the classrooms of the future. Switching to a hybrid learning style sooner rather than later will allow students to enhance their continuous learning abilities and prepare for the future.

Provides personalised attention: Relevant feedback is one of the greatest perks of hybrid learning. Digital tools make it easier for teachers to closely monitor student activity and use the resulting data to identify their struggles and correct their methods accordingly.