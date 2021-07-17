10 Students of KIET Group of Institutions bag Rs 20 Lac package

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: KIET Group of Institutions makes an epic start of their placements for their 2022 batch as 10 students encompassing 6 girls and 4 boys marked the history by bagging 20 Lac Package each.

While nine students namely Aashi Tentiwala (Computer Science), Ashwin Saxena (Computer Science), Navneet Tiwari (Computer Science), Akanksha Gupta (CSE), Akanksha Tomar (CSE), Shriyanshi Jindal (CSE), Sugandha Sharma (CSE), Aditya Pandey(CSI) and Kritika Singh(EI) got placed in an eminent American company Lowe’s, Amir Iqbalfrom the department of Information Technology got placed in the American gaming company,MTG,Sweden.All the 10 students have been offered the exclusive package of 20 Lac per annum.

“The handsome package grabbed by so many meritorious students fills me with a sense of pride and contentment”, said the director of KIET Group of Institutions, Dr.Amik Garg.”I am exhilarated to congratulate all the ten students for contributing to such a thrilling & momentous achievement. I even feel delighted to appraise our placement head and his team for their efforts.” he said. He added that the appointment ofFaculty Placement Cell Coordinators from each department shall perhaps help us give best platforms to the talented students, thereby this is just the beginning of the journey that is expected to take our students to greater altitudes.

The Joint Director of KIET, Dr. Manoj Goel also appreciated the efforts of these students along with the Placement head and their coordinators and motivated the students to prove their mettle in the professional world & make KIET proud of them.

Moreover, the institute takes this platform to extend their gratitude to the Product based companies as Amazon, Flipkart, Walmart labs, Adobe, CISCO that offer great packages to its students along with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, HCL, Tech Mahindra, Capgemini, Accenture, Cognizant, who are among their top recruiters.

Mr. Arvind Kumar Sharma, Head of the Placement Cell (CRPC) congratulated the students saying, “It is not a surprise for us as these students have been quite sincere, conscientious, passionate and diligent in their fields and they truly deserved it.” He wished them a bright future.