14 Students from Aakash Institute Secure Ranks in Top 200 in the JEE Advanced 2021 results

New Delhi: Fourteen students from Aakash Institute, the national leader in test preparatory services, have secured ranks in the Top 200 in the result of the prestigious Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021, much to the elation of their parents, and the entire staff of the institute.

Aakashians who secured ranks in Top 200 are:

Anmol Arichwal from Bhiwani (Rank 58, classroom student);

Pravar Kataria from Delhi (Rank 60, classroom student);

Vinay Tayal from Panipat (Rank 75, Classroom Student);

Hardik Garg from Haridwar (Rank 89, Classroom Student);

Naman Nirwan from Meerut (Rank 113, Classroom Student);

Goutam Das from Bhubaneswar (Rank 115, Classroom Student);

Pushpraj from Delhi (Rank 121, Classroom Student);

Vighnesh JR from Kottayam (Rank 123, Classroom Student);

Athish Pranav D from Coimbatore (Rank 153, Classroom Student);

Chitwan Goel from Meerut (Rank 175, Classroom Student);

Dev Gupta from Noida (Rank 177, Classroom Student);

Vaibhav Bajaj from Chandigarh (Rank 180, Classroom Student);

Gautam Singh from Hyderabad (Rank 191, Classroom Student);

Shreyansh Jain from Surat (Rank 192, Classroom Student);

Apart from the 14 classroom students, 13 students from the DLP (Distance Learning Programme) and 5 from Aakash Live have secure ranks in Top 200. Students who secured rank in Top 100 from DLP and Aakash Live are Rishit Shrivastava from DLP who secured (Rank 25), Khushang Singla from DLP (Rank 30), Prerak Contractor from Aakash Live (Rank 35), Divyansh Singhal from DLP (Rank 48) and Parth Patel from DLP (Rank 72).

All the Classroom students joined Aakash Institute in a two-year classroom programme to crack IIT JEE, considered the world’s toughest entrance exam. They attributed their entry into the elite list of top percentiles in JEE to their efforts in understanding the concepts, and their strict adherence to their learning schedule. “I am grateful that Aakash Institute has helped us with both. But for the content and coaching from the institute, I would not have grasped many concepts in different subjects in a short period of time,” they said.

Congratulating the students, Mr. Aakash Chaudhry, Managing Director, Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), said, “We congratulate the students for their exemplary feat. Achieving ranks in Top 100 is no mean feat and I applaud Anmol, Pravar, Vinay and Hardik for the same.

A total of 1,41,699 students appeared for JEE Advanced 2021 from across the country out of which 41,862 have qualified. Their achievement as top percentile scorer speaks volumes of their hard work and dedication as well as the support of their parents. We wish them all the best with their future endeavors.”

He added that during the pandemic-hit academic years, Aakash Institute walked the extra mile to turn students into top percentile scorers in JEE. “We stepped up our digital presence to be always available for our students. We made study materials, and question banks accessible online. We conducted several virtual motivational sessions and seminars on exam preparation and time management skills. It is heartening to see our efforts paying off, as evident from the score sheets of our students, many of whom are well on their way to get admission in a top IIT or NIT or a central government’s engineering college to pursue higher studies of their choice.”

JEE Advanced is conducted annually for students who have qualified JEE Mains organized by one of the IITs yearly. While JEE Main is for admission to several National Institute of Technologies (NITs) and other centre-aided engineering colleges in India, JEE Advanced is considered as the sole prerequisite for admission to the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). However, Students must appear for JEE Main to sit for JEE Advanced.

A total number of 141699 candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in JEE (Advanced) 2021. A total of 41862 candidates have qualified JEE (Advanced) 2021.

About Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL)

Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) provides comprehensive test preparatory services for students preparing for Medical (NEET) and Engineering Entrance Examinations (JEE), School/Board Exams and Competitive Exams such as NTSE, KVPY, and Olympiads. The “Aakash” brand is associated with quality coaching and a proven student selection track record in various Medical (NEET) and JEE/Engineering Entrance Examinations, Scholarship exams & Olympiads.

With over 33 years of operational experience in the test preparatory industry, the company has a large number of selections in Medical & Engineering Entrance Exams and several Foundation level Scholarship exams/Olympiads, a pan India network of 200+ Aakash Centers (including franchisee), and an annual student count of more than 250,000.

The Aakash group has investment from Think & Learn Pvt Ltd (BYJU’S) as well as by world’s largest Private Equity firm Blackstone.