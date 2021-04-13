1,656 students from Aakash Institute qualify National Science Olympiad (NSO)

Mumbai: A whopping 1,656 students from Aakash Institute, the national leader in test preparatory services, have cleared the prestigious National Science Olympiad (NSO) Exam. The NSO exam is conducted annually with the aim to identify and encourage scientific talent among school students across India and abroad.

Out of the 1,656 students, three Aakashians have the distinction of bagging International Gold Medals and Zonal Rank 1, a feat that exemplifies the quality of test preparation at Aakash. They are Ishika Bhuin from Bengaluru (Class-09), Manan Khandelwal from Bhopal (Class-10) and Megha Chabda (Class-10), a student of Aakash Institute’s Distance Learning Programme (DLP).

Apart from the three gold medallists, 12 more Aakashians have secured Zonal Rank 1 across India out of which 7 are from Class-IX namely, Soukarya Bhattacharya from Kolkata, Debdeep Dutta from Mumbai, Mainak Maity from Aakash Live, Adithyan K from Thrissur, Avanish Pandey from Bilaspur, Jeevan Pranav D from Tiruchirapalli and Meghna Hazari from Mysore; 4 are from Class-X namely, Diya Mariam George from Kochi, Mohar Kanti Biswas and Pritham Siddharth Kollabathula from Hyderabad and Shaistah Farheen S from Chennai and 1 from Class-XI namely, Dibya Prasanna Rana from Kolkata.

In 2018-19, 791 students from Aakash Institute had cleared the exam, 800 in 2019-20 which more than doubled to 1,656 in the recently declared result for year 2020-21., thereby showing a steady increase in students qualifying the exam from Aakash.

Congratulating the students on the impressive results, Mr Aakash Chaudhry, Managing Director, Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) said: “We are very proud of our students who have made exemplary results even in this tough situation. We would like to congratulate all our students who have cleared the NSO exam 2020-21. We would also like to thank the parents for extending their support. The credit goes to the hard work put in by our students and faculties as well as the quality test preparation imparted at the institute. I wish them all the best for their future endeavours.”

NSO or the National Science Olympiad is a competitive exam conducted each year for school students by the Science Olympiad Foundation. The Olympiad helps them judge their academic progress by giving them the chance of competing with students from all over the country. The students participating in the Olympiad are ranked on the basis of marks obtained in it. Based on these marks, the students can judge themselves within school, at city level, at zonal level and at international level. The participating students also receive a Student Performance Report (SPR) that helps them get a detailed performance comparison.