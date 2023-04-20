19th Foundation Day celebration of Salt Lake Shiksha Niketan School

Kolkata, 20th April 2023: Education is not just a process of giving knowledge for a high profiled job but a lifelong process that creates an understanding of moral and ethical values to guide and make our students morally upright citizens of the country therefore, Saltlake Shiksha Niketan celebrated their 19th Foundation Day with their annual signature event at their Saltlake Shiksha Niketan School Auditorium today located at Saltlake, Sector V. Through this event, the school tried to showcase the latent talent of the students because they believe in the words of Sir Benjamin Franklin- “Tell me and I forget, teach me and I remember, involve me and I learn.”

The 19th Foundation Day of Saltlake Shiksha Niketan was inaugurated by Dr. Subhas Sarkar, Minister of State for Education, Govt. of India and was attended by: Sri. Lalit Beriwala, Sri. G. S. Khajanchi, Sri. Bhanwarlal Jajodia, Sri. V. K. Goyal, Sri. R. C. Singal, Sanjay Agarwal, Mrs. Nupur Dutta and many other eminent personalities.

Special emphasis was given to the theme of G-20 regarding which the Ministry of Education, Government of India and CBSE has come up with various directives in order to spread the message of One World, One Family. The CBSE Board and the Ministry of Education, Government of India believes that G 20 would enable the school-going children to have a glimpse and to understand the international scenario, it’s dynamics and India’s position in it. Saluting this initiative, Salt Lake Shiksha Niketan had planned to present a fusion of indigenous Odissi and Russian Ballet. Tagore’s Verse drama Pujarini (the worshipper), “Navras”, a depiction of the nine human emotions and Shakespeare’s “Seven Ages of Man” instilled the theme of holistic development of our students. Finally, the program came to an end with Abide with Me, the universal prayer for the Almighty to guide them and light their future endeavours.

On this occasion, Mrs. Nupur Datta, Principal of Saltlake Siksha Niketan said, “As a facilitator, I have always believed the words of Nelson Mandela- Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world. Our main aim is to encourage and motivate our future generation to build a better and beautiful world.”