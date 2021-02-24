21K School – An Online School Introduces IGCSE Program in collaboration with Nisai Group, UK

21K School – India’s first online school, announced their partnership with Nisai Global School, United Kingdom. The collaboration will witness the commencement of British Curriculum for grades 6th to 12th with effect from 1st March 2021.

The course structure will comprise of online IGCSE program for 6th to 10th grade wherein foreign teachers will conduct the live classes online with an average class size of 1:8. Besides this, the program will be beneficial for grade 11th and 12th as this will give them an opportunity to graduate with IGCSE and grade AS-A level qualification.

“We are delighted to partner with Nisai Group and believe that joining forces with them will take us a step closer towards contributing to the Indian education industry by bringing secondary and higher education in the concept of online schooling. The programs will ensure overall development of the students through co-circular activities and leadership opportunities.” said Yeshwanth Raj Parasmal, Co-Founder & Principal Director, 21K School.

He further added, “As we know, A level qualifications are by far the most popular and effective route for anyone wanting to go to university, this will come as an added advantage for levels 11th and 12th besides being associated with a Cambridge program.”

Dhruv Patel, CEO and Founder, Nisai Group commented, “We are extremely contented to be associated with India’s first online school. We believe this is an opportune time for us to expand our horizons in India, and we look forward to working collaboratively with 21K Schools to take a step forward in secondary and higher secondary education.”

The curriculum will include three different types of learning solutions – Homeschooling, Secondary Education and Vocational and Professional Education – catering to the different needs and demands of the target audience.

Presently, 21K School offers the National Curriculum to over 300 students from Nursery to Grade 5 across 25+ cities in India and abroad. The international programs in association with Nisai group would be available in India from April for lower secondary and enrolments will begin from March for a start in September for higher secondary.