21K School awarded ‘leading online school of India’ by Education World India School Rankings Awards 2021-22

India’s leading online school – 21K School, has been awarded India’s #1 Leading Online School of India in the Education World India School Grand Jury Awards 2021-22. The award was received by Mr Santosh Kumar, Co-founder and CEO of 21K School recently.

21K School is the ‘only online school’ in India where students between the ages of 3 years to 18 years can choose to study from three curriculums – Indian, American and British. 21K School’s disruptive K-12 education model has created a new category with personalised, affordable and flexible schooling for students regardless of their location or time zone. With over 2,750 enrolled students enrolled from over 400 cities across India and 23 countries, 21K School aims to offer high-quality education that is boundaryless and removes the need for families to migrate to urban cities to give their children access to schools.

Elated by the award, Santosh Kumar, Co-Founder and CEO of 21K School, said, “We are delighted to receive recognition for our work in creating an online-only school. The award from EducationWorld will help provide us with a greater impetus to push ourselves to do more and reach out to more students across the world with our international curriculum that helps students in their journey of self-discovery and create learners for life.”

21K School was awarded the certificate in the presence of over 500 school leaders and principals, including physical schools. For the past 14 years, EducationWorld has been publishing the annual EducationWorld India School Rankings (EWISRA) with C fore — the well-known Delhi-based market research and opinion polls agency. They rate and rank over 1,000 of India’s most high-profile schools on 14 parameters — academic reputation, faculty competence, leadership quality, sports education, etc. EWISR 2021-22 is the world’s largest and most in-depth school ratings and rankings survey based on field interviews with more than 11,458 knowledgeable stakeholders in school education countrywide.