21K School, India’s First Online School Announces Webinar Series

India, 19th May 2021: 21K School, India’s first online school has organised a Live Webinar Series starting tomorrow, 20th May 2021. The informational event will provide details about various curriculums offered by 21K School including the American, British and Indian Curriculum.

The scheduled webinar will be divided into four sessions, each with a unique registration link. The first two live sessions will focus on imparting information about the American Curriculum for students from Kindergarten to Grade 8 and high school diploma and dual diploma courses respectively. Rachel Goodwin, Senior Director of Academic Services, Stride Learning, USA; Erica Rhone, Head of School, Keystone Highschool, USA and Jade Marsh, Manager, Global Partnerships Client Success, Stride Learning, USA will be the key speakers for these sessions.

The succeeding two sessions will elucidate attendees on the British Curriculum for kindergarten to grade 12 and will be presented by David Lester, Group Learning Services Director, Nisai Group, UK and Yeshwanth Raj Parasmal, Co-founder and Director 21K School. The concluding session on Indian Curriculum will be taken up by Aruna Shetty who is the Principal at 21K School.

Commenting on the affair, Yeshwath Raj Parasmal, Co-founder and Director, 21K School said, “Many a time, parents have concerns and questions about the intricacies of a curriculum but aren’t able to put it through to the school. These webinars are being conducted with the aim to ensure that the parents are aware of every small nitty-gritty about the curriculum that they choose for their child and are confident about what their children are learning. The webinar will be conducted in association with our partners in the USA and UK.”

Registration is a must for the webinar and those who are unable to attend can watch the recorded webinars later, which will be available for viewing later on the School’s social media platforms.

For more details about the webinar and registration links, please visit – https://bit.ly/3hygIGd.

About 21K School

21K School is India’s first online school that offers personalized, structured, and child-led education programs for online schooling across the Indian subcontinent. Adept with 21st-century learning practices – the virtual school follows a specially designed curriculum (national and international) executed via live online classes promoting a well-rounded education. The brainchild of ed-tech enthusiasts Yeshwanth Raj Parasmal, Santosh Kumar, Dinesh Kumar and Joshi Kumar – 21K School is committed to making the 16 years of education meaningful and ignites the joy of learning amongst students. With a data-driven and transparent quality of education, the School offers a deeply engaging teacher-student ratio of 1:10 for pre-primary classes and 1:15 for primary classes.