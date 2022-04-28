21K School students ace the International Benchmark Test 2021-22

Bangalore, April 28th, 2022: Students from India’s leading online only school – 21K School – have achieved outstanding results in the globally run International Benchmark Test (IBT), thereby providing a testament to the quality of online learning, in comparison to students from physical schools in India and abroad who took the same test. The IBT is run by the Australian Council for Educational Research (ACER), a not-for-profit educational research organisation, with a mission to improve learning worldwide. ACER is trusted by schools around the globe to provide reliable, valid and evidence-based assessments like the IBT program, delivering more than 7 million assessments every year through their cutting edge online platform.

Description automatically generatedStudents from grade 3 to 8 of 21K School participated in the IBT 2022 for English, Science and Mathematics, between November 2021 to January 2022. The average score of 21K School students grade-wise were well above the national and international average, compared with schools in India and internationally that attempted the test. The average score of 21K School students of grade 7 in Science is 574 compared to scores of other students in India and abroad with scores of 553 and 551 respectively. The low variation in learning outcomes at 21K School shows that the online only school has a personalised approach for every student. Given alongside is comparison of IBT scores in the subject of Science, Grade 7 between 21K School students and Indian and International School students, which showcases the major leap in the scores attained by 21K School students.

IBT helps students assess their results against international benchmarks, and against a described proficiency scale of student ability worldwide. It provides a broad picture of student learning with a rich variety of reports and data provided to schools, as well as detailed individual reports for parents showing student progress. The IBT consists of diagnostic testing and is designed to challenge students across a broad range of ability levels. It helps assess deep conceptual understanding rather than simple recall of facts as well as recognizes learning achievement and monitor progress over time.

Echoing the students’ success, Yeshwanth Raj Parasmal, Co-founder & Director, 21K School, said, “We are extremely happy to see that our students have fared well above the national and international average scores in IBT 2022. This is testament that our online schooling format provides better learning outcomes. We are so proud of our students who aced the IBT 2022 as we have worked very hard on the pedagogy and provided our 200+ teachers with the right tools, processes and training to secure positive learning outcomes for every child at 21K School.”

21K School was established in 2019, and today has over 3,500 students, aged 3 to 18 years, from 400 cities in India and 35+ countries logging in online five days a week to study either an Indian, British or American curriculum. Over 200 trained teachers conduct classes for 3 to 4 hours per day, depending on the grade a student is in. An important advantage of being in 21K School is that a student is able to study together with children from around the world and this helps in the inclusive development of students.