21K School’s Class 2 student designs innovative Solar System game

Delhi, 27 January 2022: World over children have been impacted by the pandemic, having experienced this crisis during critical periods of physical, social, and emotional development. Some have seized the day and gone beyond challenges to discover new possibilities. Yakshit Agarwal, a Class 2 student of 21K School, from Delhi has utilized his time to design a Solar System game on the Scratch portal. The game enables students to learn and explore different planets of the galaxy.

21K School is India’s only online-only school that provides students with personalised learning and flexible education to choose from the Indian, American and British curriculum. Yakshit, who joined 21K School last year class has developed a love for coding that has now helped him to design, innovative games. He started working on the Solar System game on the Scratch portal and completed it within two days.

While playing the Solar System game, one can use the arrow keys to move the rocket around and learn cool facts about planets. In the game, one has to also protect the rocket from purple aliens.