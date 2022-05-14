374 Graduates pass out from IIM Kashipur at 9th Convocation Ceremony

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kashipur, observed its ninth convocation on May 13, 2022. The event took place at the Kashipur campus, and was graced by the presence of Shri Sanjeev Sanyal, Member of the Economic Advisory Council of the Prime Minister.

374 students were awarded their degrees. This included 273 students from MBA, 58 students from MBA (Analytics), 12 students from FPM and 31 students from EPGP.

The Gold Medal for Academic Performance was awarded to Ankur Tulsyan from MBA batch and Roshan Biswal from MBA Analytics batch, Silver Medal to Neha Saxena from MBA batch and Bronze Medal to Varun Bhargava. Medal for best overall performance was given to Sakshi Poddar from MBA Analytics batch.

Shri Sanjeev Sanyal congratulated all the graduates and motivated them to work tirelessly for the better future of the country. Shri Sandeep Singh, Chairman, Board of Governors, presided over the ceremony and felicitated the graduates with their degree certificates. Shri Kulbhushan Balooni, Director, IIM Kashipur presented the Annual Report of the year 2021-22.

The event was attended by all faculty members, support staff, students and their family members.