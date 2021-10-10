4000 Students, Parents, and Teachers Across Podar World Schools participated to Contribute Through DaanUtsav

Jaipur- Amidst the grim COVID crisis and anxiety ticking with the back to school syndrome, Podar World Schools celebrated the Joy of Giving Week between 2nd October and9th October 2021. The week witnessed students from across India conducting noble acts of contributing and voluntarily donating possessions such as their clothes, toys, shoes, books and even read out stories to senior citizens in the elderly homes and children in orphanages.

Mr. Raghav Podar, Chairman, Podar Education said, “The DaanUtsav is celebrated every year. Earlier known as the Joy of Giving Week, the DaanUtsav is being conducted with a cause of offering a helping hand to fellow citizens during the trying times of the pandemic. As we raise awareness on the Joy of Giving Week, we have made it a point for our students to go out of their way to serve the purpose of compassion and humanity. COVID has up ended the education framework from classroom learning to online learning but traditional learning still forms a core for children in rural areas. We urge our students and their parents to come forward and donate books, pens, pencils, and learning materials to the weaker sections of society. The DaanUtsav gives us a chance to come together for a noble cause where humanity connects all.”

Around 4000students, parents, and teachers across Podar World Schools participated to donate and spread the initiative of the DaanUtsav.