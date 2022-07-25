47 executives of Powergrid receive certifications at IIIT-B

The first Cohort comprising 47 executives of Powergrid Corporation of India Ltd., received their Continuing Professional Education certification in the area of Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (ML/AI) from Professor Debabrata Das, Director, IIIT Bangalore at the Institute campus.

The Chief Guest of the event Shri V.K. Singh, Director – Personnel, Powergrid who distributed medals to the high achievers, highlighted that the learning imparted by IIIT Bangalore is future-driven and steers the way for a digital and data-driven Powergrid. He also encouraged the learners to take active part in the implementation of capstone projects that were part of the programme to ensure the transfer of learning. Prof Das emphasized the use of ML/AI and federated learning in large-scale and critical infrastructure enterprises such as Powergrid. Prof V Sridhar, Faculty in-charge, Continuing Professional Education at IIIT Bangalore appreciated the true industry-academia relationship in this programme, culminating in the transfer of knowledge to practice. IIIT Bangalore delivered this programme across Powergrid locations in the country during COVID times through upGrad’s technology platform