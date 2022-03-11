5 Tips and Tricks Teachers Can Use to Spark Academic Curiosity in Children

Curiosity plays a very important role in the learning process of an individual. Studies suggest that a child remembers more about a subject when they are more keen and curious about a particular subject. They tend to learn more as their interest in the subject arises. Without curiosity, Sir Isaac Newton would not be able to formulate the law of physics or Marie Curie’s pioneering research on radioactivity may not even exist.

It is evident that curiosity can lead to better and new inventions for mankind. Teachers and parents are well aware of the fact of inspiring curiosity amongst the students for enhanced learning experience and increased engagement levels. Here are 5 tricks that teachers can use to ignite academic curiosity amongst their students.

Encourage Questions

The journey of a curious mindset often begins with the question, WHY? Why is blue spelled as blue and not blew? Why does the sun rise? We would not have got answers to these questions if someone wouldn’t be curious enough to know about it. To ensure productive and meaningful discussions, encourage children to ask questions and try to answer at the same time. Teachers should make their lectures a two-way learning process rather than a one-way communication.

Practice & Persuade Active Listening

All great questions are pointless if no one is listening. When a teacher actively listens to their students, they’re demonstrating how the latter can live curiously and communicate effectively. For example, students can be given lessons on how to listen with complete attention or paraphrase the speaker’s comments.

Personalised Learning

One of the benefits of personalised learning in the online space is the ability of the teachers to tailor the lessons as per individual requirements of the students. It can differ as per the child’s interests, weaknesses and challenges. For instance, a student who loves science may relate to the history of inventions. With the right hook to your children’s interests, a subject can be completely transformed to a fascinating chunk of information.

Present New Information In Bits

Teachers should never overload the information during their lesson delivery. Studies suggest that for every ten minutes of lesson time, online school students need at least two minutes to process whatever they’ve learnt. A physical and mental break helps to refresh their mind and body.

Use Different & Interactive Mediums

Information overload causes students to lose interest easily . Especially when the same monotonous teaching methods are employed. In order to increase the attention of the students, there needs to be increased interaction as this alerts their mind and in a way they are teaching themselves. This can be done by using a variety of mediums such as discussions, debates, videos, games, etc. which will not only make learning interactive but fun.

Conclusion

The Generation Z are more curious and inquisitive to learn about new things in an engaging and interactive manner. With the emphasis on personalised education, there’s a growing demand for tailored learning programs. With the SuperTeacher online classes app, you can refer to a variety of study sources available to make learning more engaging and interactive to enhance your students’ academic outcomes.