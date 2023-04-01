5500 needy school students get mid-day meals with funds raised from IIIT-B’s 10 Km marathon ‘Miles for Meals’



Bengaluru, 1st April 2023: The International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIITB), organized a 10Km long Marathon which commenced at 6 am in Electronic City this morning, in collaboration with CGI and ELCIA as part of their year-long Silver Jubilee Celebrations.

Hundreds of enthusiastic participants vied with each other to participate in the marathon. Priyanka C bagged the first prize of INR 15000 in the Women’s category with Rashi CM standing a second with INR 10000 and Chandra Shekhar Pathak bagged the first prize in the Men’s Category with Nithin Kumar M standing second.

The marathon named ‘Miles for Meals’ was a campaign to collect funds for mid-day meal for needy school students studying in Government Schools in and around Electronic City. The participation in the Marathon supported around 5500 needy school students.

It was a fun-filled day of fitness, community, and fundraising. Speaking for this cause, Prof Debabarata Das, Director, IIITB said “By participating in this marathon, not only we improve our own health, but we are also helping to provide midday meals for students who may otherwise go hungry. With all the support, we can ensure that every child has access to a nutritious meal during the school day, giving them the energy and focus they need to succeed.”

Mr. Shivayogi V. Ballolli, General Manager, ELCIA Trust said, “This was for a noble cause. We got a tremendous response and support. It only shows the united strength of a society which is mirrored through the vulnerable community it feeds. With the support, we can ensure that every child has access to a nutritious meal during the school day, giving them the energy and focus they need to succeed.”

ELCIA Trust, a philanthropic arm of ELCIA is working towards the holistic improvement of the 25 government schools in and around Electronic City.