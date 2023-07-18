7 New trends developed in C++

C++ is a powerful, versatile, and popular programming language that is widely used for developing a wide range of software applications, including system software, and high-performance applications. It continues to be a popular choice among developers due to its performance, expressiveness, and extensive community support. Some new existing trends developed in C++, and developments and new trends in the language are continuous.

Here are a few new trends that are gaining popularity at the time:-

Modern C++ Features:-

C++11, C++14, and C++17 introduced numerous new features and improvements to the language. These features, such as lambda expressions, smart pointers, type inference, range-based loops, and more, have become widely adopted by the C++ community.

Standard Template Library (STL) Enhancements:-

The STL is a powerful library that provides a collection of container classes, algorithms, and iterators. With each new C++ standard, the STL has been expanded and improved. The addition of new containers, like unordered_set and unordered_map, as well as enhancements to existing containers, algorithms, and iterators, have made the STL even more versatile and efficient.

Multithreading and Concurrency:-

With the increasing importance of parallel and concurrent programming, C++ has evolved to include better support for multithreading and concurrency. The introduction of the <thread> library in C++11, along with other synchronization primitives, such as mutexes and condition variables, has made it easier to write multithreaded programs safely and efficiently.

Functional Programming:-

C++ has started to embrace functional programming concepts more actively. Features like lambda expressions, std::function, and the range-based for loop allow for more expressive and functional-style programming in C++. The addition of functional programming techniques can lead to more concise and readable code.

Constexpr and Compile Time Programming:

The constexpr keyword introduced in C++11 allows certain computations to be performed at compile-time rather than run-time. This feature enables programmers to write more efficient code by moving computations to compile time, thus reducing runtime overhead.

Metaprogramming and Template Metaprogramming (TMP):-

C++ has a powerful template system that enables metaprogramming. Template metaprogramming involves writing code that performs computations at compile-time, allowing for powerful code generation and optimization. TMP is often used to achieve static polymorphism, optimize code, and perform compile-time computations.

C++20 Features:-

C++20, released in 2020, introduced several new features and improvements. Some notable additions include modules, coroutines, ranges, concepts, three-way comparisons, and improved support for lambdas. These new features aim to simplify code, improve performance, and enhance expressiveness.