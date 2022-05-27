8 Vedantu students bag top rankings in INJSO and INMO 2022

Olympiads are a gateway to global recognition and students find the opportunity to identify their true potential through these exams. Among which, Indian National Mathematical Olympiad (INMO) and Indian National Junior Science Olympiad (INJSO) are widely conducted every year to celebrate young intellectuals in science and mathematics. These Olympiads are organized by Indian Association of Physics Teachers (IAPT) and Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE) to discover the country’s best talents.

Vedantu – India’s leading LIVE online tutoring company, announced 8 of their star students have bagged top rankings this year across the country. 35 pan India students from INJSO and 44 pan India students from INMO are selected for Orientation Camp further to prepare for the competition in International Olympiads. Through LIVE classes with Master Teachers, tailored exam content, and mock tests, Vedantu prepares students to handle questions that are analytical and tricky in nature.

Vedantu Rising Stars in INJSO Exam Vedantu Rising Stars in INMO Exam Vedant Sakre – 63/100 Abhinav Bansal – 21/51 Parth Vartak – 52.5/100 Pranav Choudhary – 21/51 Avaneesh Bansal – 51/100 Sahid Islam – 20/51 Eshan Mohammed – 20/51 Arghadeep Deb – 17/51

Vedantu envisions to create impact at scale for learners across the country by providing accessible and affordable education for all. They are committed to elevating the learning experience through their Vedantu Olympiad School (VOS). Students who are selected through Vedantu Olympiad Litmus Test (VOLT) are given the opportunity to study for free at VOS. It is a pan-India learning platform that mentors academically focused and success-driven young minds where they explore their fullest potential and become global achievers.

“We congratulate all our rising stars who have been selected in INJSO and INMO. Olympiad exams transcend nationalities and foster collaboration between young geniuses which lead to a promising future in the STEM field. Our Vedantu Olympiad School is an initiative to hone the skills of academically fast learners, who wish to touch the pinnacle in their favorite subjects. These achievements are a testimony of our student’s and master teacher’s consistent hard work, dedication, and practice.” – Anand Prakash, Co-founder & Head of Academics, Vedantu.