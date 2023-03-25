9th VIRASAT KAMALADEVI

A Cultural Festival to honour the memory of Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay

March 24th to 27th, 2023 at CCRT Campus, Dwarka, New Delhi

Centre for Cultural Resources & Training (CCRT) is organising a four days’ cultural festival titled ‘VIRASAT – Kamaladevi’ to honour the memory of Smt. Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay, Founder and First Chairperson of CCRT from March 24th to 27th, 2023, in CCRT Campus Dwarka, New Delhi.

According to Shri Rishi Vashist Director CCRT, “VIRASAT is a tribute to our founder Smt. Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay. She was an inspiration and CCRT carries forward her legacy through this festival. VIRASAT comes at an appropriate time which PM Modi calls as the ‘Amrit Kaal – a period when Vikas and Virasat should go hand in hand’. India’s voice is now more confident and assertive and this is reflected in the G20 and the leadership position the country is taking in global matters. Indian culture has the potential to benefit the global citizen today and the world can imbibe our deep and meaningful time-tested practices, ancient wisdom, music, dance, wellness practices or the spiritual side of culture. Amrit Kaal has set the tone for cultural renaissance of India and VIRASAT is a step to reinforce the prowess of our heritage.”

A total of six plays will be staged during the cultural festival.

– Day 1, Friday, March 24th, 2023 will witness the staging of ‘Pahatiya’ directed by Dr Yogendra Choubey, Natya Vibhag Rangmandal, Indira Kala Sangit Vishwavidyalaya

Hon’ble Union Minister of State for Culture & External Affairs Smt Meenakshi Lekhi is the Chief Guest of “Siddhi Samaroh” (Valedictory) on Monday, March 27th, 2023 from 11am to 1pm at CCRT’s Bharatmuni Natyagriha. She will be inaugurating an exhibition of 30 paintings of woman freedom fighters and unveiling the statue of Smt. Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay in CCRT Campus. A Cultural Presentation will be made by CCRT’s scholarship holders and children of Interpretation Centres from Varanasi and Amrit Camps, Udaipur during the festival. A Ramp Walk by 35 women artists wearing their own hand painted Sarees during the Art Camp will be an added attraction.

The Ninth Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay Memorial Lecture will be delivered in the evening by Prof Shrinivasa Varakhedi, Vice Chancellor, Central Sanskrit University, Delhi on “Kala, Sanskriti Evam Sanskrit.” There will be an address to the audience by eminent personalities such as Dr Shripad Bhalchandra Joshi, senior Marathi poet and writer of the play and Dr Sachchidanand Joshi Member Secretary, IGNCA.

About CCRT: Centre for Cultural Resources and Training (CCRT) (www.ccrtindia.gov.in) is one of the premier institutions working for strengthening the foundations of Bharat by linking education with culture. CCRT’s mandate is to incorporate cultural component in curriculum teaching by conducting a variety of training programmes for in-service teachers, Teacher Educators, educational administrators and students throughout the country. It also provides Scholarships and Fellowships to promote outstanding talent in the field of art and culture across different age groups.

Following is the detailed event itinerary of the 9th VIRASAT KAMALADEVI – March 24th to 27th, 2023 :

Friday, March 24th, 2023 :

– 10am to 4pm Bhavbhuti Natyagriha

Training workshops for the scholarship holders, selected children of Amrit Camps and CCRT interpretation centres from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

– 6:30pm to 8pm Bharatmuni Natyagriha

Staging play ‘Pahatiya’ Directed by Dr Yogendra Choubey, Natya Vibhag Rangmandal, Indira Kala Sangit Vishwavidyalaya

Saturday, March 25th, 2023 :

– 10am to 4pm Bhavbhuti Natyagriha

Training workshops for the scholarship holders, selected children of Amrit Camps and CCRT interpretation centres from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

– 4pm to 6pm Bharatmuni Natyagriha

Facebook Live of 7th Episode of Amrit Ratna will be broadcasted on official Face book page of CCRT on March 25, 2023 from 4pm onwards.

Declaration of CCRT’s brand ambassadors and their felicitation

Launching a new scheme for DDR workshop at District Level

6:30pm to 8pm : Staging play “Ek Inspector Se Mulaqat” Conceptualised and directed by Shri Sharad Sharma of Abhinav Rangmandal, Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh

Sunday, March 26th, 2023

– 10am to 4pm Bhavbhuti Natyagriha

Training workshops for the scholarship holders, selected children of Amrit Camps and CCRT interpretation centres from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

– 4:30pm to 6pm BharatmuniNatyagriha

Staging play ‘Sardar’ directed by Shri Ramji Bali, Theatre Wala Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

– 6:30pm to 8pm Bharatmuni Natyagriha

Staging play ‘Sandhya Chhaya’ Directed by Shri Sudesh Sharma, Theatre for Theatre, Chandigarh

Monday, March 27th, 2023 :

11am to 1pm Bharatmuni Natyagriha

Valedictory Ceremony

Amrit Camp: Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja

Art Camp: Deshbhakt Mahilaon ki kahani – Mahila Chitrakaron ki Zubani

Book Release:

– Series on Lesser-KnownCities of India ‘Santon Ka Shahar- Hoshiyarpur’

– Series on Sanjhi Sanskriti KeNirmata ‘Taj Bibi’

Documentary Film:

– CCRT’s New Institutional Video

– Dharohar (P Vetriboopathy)

Chief Guest: Hon’ble Union Minister of State for Culture & External Affairs Smt. Meenakshi Lekhi

4pm to 5:30pm : The Ninth Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay Memorial Lecture

– Welcome Address Dr Vinod Narayan Indurkar Chairman, CCRT

– Memorial Lecture to be delivered by Prof Shrinivasa Varakhedi, Vice Chancellor, Central Sanskrit University, Delhi

– “Kala, Sanskriti Evam Sanskrit”

– Vote of Thanks by Rishi Vashist Director CCRT

– 6pm to 7 pm : ‘Chidiya, Chhilke aur Sahgal’ Directed by Dr Vinod Narayan Indurkar, National Art & Craft Creator Nagpur, Maharashtra

Address by Dr Shripad Bhalchandra Joshi, senior Marathi poet and writer of the play

– 7pm to 8pm : Bhatki Gazal Directed by Dr Vinod Narayan Indurkar, National Art & Craft Creator Nagpur, Maharashtra