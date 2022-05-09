A Biblical Recipe for Marital Success

Vancouver, WA, May 9, 2022 ― Counseling is a significant aspect of pastoring, and marriage counseling is the most common form of counseling for many clergy. To address the needs of husbands who come to him for marriage counseling, Pastor Scott LaPierre says the first thing he looks at is the man’s relationship with Christ.

“Our relationship with our wives, our relationship with our children, is a reflection or outpouring of our relationship with Christ,” La Pierre said in a recent interview. “And it’s our relationship with Christ that we need to draw on at those times when we’re upset.”

In his new book, Your Marriage God’s Way, LaPierre distills lessons from scripture, carefully examining the principles for building a strong, biblical marriage—one in which your relationship with Christ brings guidance and blessing into your relationship with your spouse.

“God is the author of marriage. He designed the roles and responsibilities for husbands and wives,” LaPierre writes in his book. “He knows what couples need so they can experience healthy, joyful, Christ-centered relationships, and He provided the principles in the Bible.”

LaPierre gives readers the tools to:

– Understand the unique roles and responsibilities of husbands and wives

– Recognize and resolve conflicts with a heart of hope and compassion

– Follow God’s worthy command to love and cherish your spouse unconditionally

A companion workbook is also available (LaPierre’s Your Marriage God’s Way Workbook) to help couples apply biblical principles to their own marriage.

The workbook aims to help couples:

– Understand the unique roles God has given each person

– Identify ways to better help, encourage, and support each other

– Make serving God the focal point of the marriage

“Let’s journey together, with the Bible as our guide, to experience the blessings of a Christ-centered relationship,” LaPierre writes. “Whether you’re at the beginning of your journey or you’ve been on the road together for years, Your Marriage God’s Way will provide the helpful and encouraging insights you need to experience marriage as God intends it.”

About the Author

Scott LaPierre is the senior pastor of Woodland Christian Church in Woodland, WA, an author, and conference speaker. He holds an MA in Biblical Studies from Liberty University. Scott and his wife, Katie, have nine children, and they are passionate homeschooling advocates. Scott is a former schoolteacher and Army officer.

To learn more about Pastor Scott LaPierre, please visit www.scottlapierre.org, or follow him on Twitter (@PastorWCC), Instagram (@pastorwcc) or Facebook (@SctottLaPierreMinistries).

Your Marriage God’s Way: A Biblical Guide to a Christ-Centered Relationship

Publisher: Harvest House Publishers

ISBN-10: ‎ 0736983961

ISBN-13: ‎ 978-0736983969

Available from Amazon.com

Your Marriage God’s Way Workbook

Publisher: Harvest House Publishers

ISBN-10: ‎ 0736983988

ISBN-13: ‎ 978-0736983983

Available from Amazon.com