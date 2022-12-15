A Design-only university makes it to ASSOCHAM Top 100 Institutions for Digital Adoption

World University of Design ranks in the Top-tier of ASSOCHAM EduTech100 Institution List at the Summit on ‘Digital Distinction: Technology Conformance to NEP’ on Wednesday, December 14th, 2022

World University of Design, Sonepat, Haryana has been recognised amongst the Top 100 Higher Education Institutes of India in the EduTech100 Summit on ‘Digital Distinction: Technology Conformance to NEP’ by ASSOCHAM National Council on Education. On Wednesday, December 14th, 2022 in a formal presentation at ASSOCHAM EduTech 100 Summit 2022, New Delhi

Based on a comprehensive technology framework being designed and approved by a set of academic, technology and policy leaders the top 100 universities have been selected. World University of Design has not only ranked in the top 100 but also awarded a Certificate of Excellence for being amongst the top 20 institutes.

The Summit was attended by Educationists, Chancellors, Vice Chancellors, Principals, Deans, Directors and Promoters from reputed Government and Private Institutions, Edtech start-ups, stakeholders, and students across the nation.

Elated and how, Dr. Sanjay Gupta – Vice Chancellor, World University of Design says, “Being recognised by ASSOCHAM, in the Top 20, not just 100 institutions of the country, is a huge honour for a 4-year old university. It testifies that we are moving in the right direction and that our hard work is paying off. I congratulate my entire team of management, academics and students who have made this achievement possible.”