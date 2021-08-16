A pathway to a successful career in Agro Food Industry – Suguna Institute of Poultry Management

Bengaluru 16th, August 2021: Suguna Institute of Poultry Management provides career opportunities in the Agro-Food Industry for aspiring students on completion of UG degree in B. Sc. Poultry Science, & Diploma in Commercial Broiler Production Management or Diploma in Broiler Breeder Management & Diploma in Poultry Health.

The varied career opportunities for a Poultry Science graduate include a job in the field of Poultry Housing, Poultry Nutrition & Feed Milling Technology Breeder Management, Poultry Health & Diagnostic labs, Broiler management, Meat Processing, Poultry marketing, Hatchery Management and Entrepreneurship. With 100% placement Opportunities in Domestic & International.

The cutting-edge career scope of the institution provides “the successful future for students who want to work right after their graduation”. SIPM provides a platform for students to explore a wide range of professions and get the talent ready for the corporate world.

Dr.Gajendran .K M.V.Sc, Ph.D., Principal, Suguna Institute of Poultry Management said, “We are glad to say that our students are being placed in leading corporations in Domestic & Overseas. And are having a bright and successful career. Our special placement trainers also encourage the students to find their desired career path and help them to hone their skills. We train students to fill the gap between Campus to Corporate. Students get to entail the challenges of the world at ease after their years of education at SIPM.”

For admissions, please contact numbers 9786997727 & 9344021326

MailId:admissions@sugunainstitute.com

info@sugunainstitute.com

Website: www.sugunainstitute.com