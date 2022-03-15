AAFT Online foray’s into India’s booming Edtech Market, launches an array of professional creative courses

AAFT Online is an online learning platform built with an array of creative, lifestyle and contemporary programs for staying relevant in today’s time. By leveraging a team that has over 30+ years of experience in Media education and amalgamating them with professionals, AAFT Online is offering an education format that is vastly unexplored in the Indian Ed-Tech Space.

From the legacy of AAFT(Asian Academy of Film and Television), this platform is designed to offer the conveniences of self-paced learning along with a redefined online learning experience with a unique blended format of live online classes and pre-recorded sessions.

Established by Co-Founders Akshay Marwah and Mohit Marwah, AAFT Online was launched in April 2021 to promote media and creative arts education globally. Initiated with 4 courses, it has now grown to 20+ online certification and professional diploma programs like Music production, Journalism, Fashion Design, Animation & VFX, Advertising, Photography, Nutrition, Event Management and Interior design.

Co-founder Mohit Marwah, said, “AAFT Online was started with the intention of establishing a strong reach and improved accessibility to professional education through our programs, which empower aspirants to start their careers with an edge or pivot towards sought-after jobs and industries.” Co-founder Akshay Marwah added, “We have assimilated the best-in-class educators who will train students in mainstream and niche subjects to fulfill the growing demand for fresh creative talent. The students are also exposed to Industry Professionals who add real-world context to their learnings and make them market-ready.”

Led by the promoters of AAFT University, AAFT Online boasts of a team of media professionals, movie studio entrepreneurs and experts from varied domains of creative arts, all working towards a unified goal of providing comprehensive and holistic learning to the Online Learning ecosystem. Currently operating with a team strength of 120, the platform is looking to add another 100 professionals to its team by the end of 2022, to accomplish this vision.