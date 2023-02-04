Aakash BYJU’S launches one-of-its-kind, first ever self-evaluation tool for NEET aspirants — Know Your NCERT (KYN)

February 04, 2023: In its endeavor towards making subjects easy and keeping the students close to the NCERT syllabus, Aakash BYJU’S, the leader in test preparatory services in India, has launched the ‘KNOW YOUR NCERT (KYN) kit for NEET aspirants. The toolkit will offer curated modules in Physics, Chemistry, Botany, and Zoology to Aakash BYJU’S students of Classes XI to XII, offering a complete learning experience.

The KYN kit has been developed for frequent revisions of NCERT content and practice questions as well as their interpretation in mind. The questions have been framed on both concepts and facts that have been repeatedly asked in previous years’ question papers. Several lines of NCERT textbooks that are relevant to NEET but are often ignored by students also have been analyzed in-depth to create questions based on them.

KYN will assist students in comprehending a wide range of questions that may be asked in NEET and gain the ability to answer such questions with speed and accuracy. It also allows students to self-evaluate their level of preparation with NCERT and helps them in identifying areas for improvement. This toolkit is a game changer for NEET aspirants as it offers a plethora of questions of varied types after every chapter as per NEET pattern. This will enhance students’ proficiency levels with deeper analysis. Integration of KYN along with NCERT Maps ensures quick and repeated revisions and recall of topics.

Commenting on the program, Mr. Abhishek Maheshwari, Chief Executive Officer, Aakash BYJU’S said, “Our academic pedagogy and study material have been creating doctors and engineers for many years and the legacy is continuing with constant innovation and creativity in our well-researched and most relevant study material with advancements in academic delivery methodology.” He added “NCERT is the first step towards success in NEET. We are always innovating, researching, and developing study material s using advanced academic delivery methodology. Know Your NCERT will provide an in-depth understanding of the NCERT books, giving aspirants a competitive advantage over their peers and helping them in scoring higher in NEET. Our program is aimed at engaging and nurturing learners and we continuously enrich the academic pedagogy and study materials.”

Launch Video: https://www.youtube. com/watch?v=My47EtTaE6A

Aakash BYJU’S mission is to help students in their pursuit of academic success. It features a centralized in-house procedure for curriculum and content development, as well as faculty training and monitoring, led by the National Academic Team of Aakash BYJU’S. Aakash BYJU’S students have a proven track record of selection in several medical and engineering entrance exams, as well as competitive tests such as Olympiads, NTSE, and KVPY.