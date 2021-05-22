Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) launches National Level Print Campaign for its flagship iACST Scholarship Program

Mumbai: Aakash Educational Services Limited, the national leader in test preparatory services for aspiring doctors and engineer’s, has launched one of its biggest national level print campaigns for its flagship instant admission cum scholarship test, also known as the iACST. The campaign will run over a period of fifteen days across national and regional dailies.

The campaign highlights the opportunity that iACST gives to students so that they can start their journey early post a 60-minute test, enabling them to take the first step towards achieving their goals of becoming doctors and engineers. The scholarship enables students from different social and financial backgrounds take advantage of quality teaching at Aakash.

The specially crafted test enables talented and deserving students from Class 7-11 gain upto 90% scholarship from the safety of their home, online as per their convenience. It allows students to take the exam online and provide them with details of the scholarship earned immediately. For more information log on to https://iacst.aakash.ac.in/iacstexam

Commenting on the campaign, Mr Abhishek Maheshwari, CEO, Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) said, ‘We are committed to providing the best to the students who are preparing for JEE and NEET examinations. We empathise with the parents and students predicament in these tough times and want to highlight the importance of early and timely preparation. Our Hybrid offering allows students to start their preparation online and seamlessly migrate to offline when the centers open and our scholarship exam enables them to avail upto 90% scholarship.”

Aakash Institute aims to help students in their quest to achieve academic success. It has a centralized in-house process for curriculum and content development and faculty training and monitoring, led by its National Academic Team. Over the years, students from AESL have shown proven selection track record in various Medical & Engineering entrance exams and competitive exams such as NTSE, KVPY, and Olympiads.