Aakash Educational Services Limited Felicitates Its Students Who Aced IIT JEE Advanced Exam 2021

Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), India’s leader in test preparation services, felicitated its students who were among the Top 500 rank holders in the IIT JEE Advanced 2021 entrance examination at a glittering ceremony at the Hotel Andaz in Aerocity, Delhi today. The felicitated thirty-five All India rank holders from Aakash Institute were students of its 2-year or 4-year coaching programmes from across India.

The felicitation event, titled, ‘Champions of Aakash’ saw the participation of the top management of Aakash, its faculty from across the country as well as the meritorious students with their parents.

The event featured motivational talks by Mr J.C. Chaudhry, Chairman, Aakash Educational Services Limited and Mr Aakash Chaudhry, its Managing Director. The highlight of the event was a Keynote address by Mr Sonam Wangchuk, well-known Innovator and Education Reformist.

In his special address, Mr J.C. Chaudhry, Chairman, Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), advised, “It is important to schedule your tasks in a manner that you only focus on one thing at a time. One can never achieve exceptional success with multi-tasking. If your focus is divided, you will never be able to achieve exceptional success. As you progress, your goal may change – for instance, it was JEE Mains in the first and then JEE Advanced next, but as long as you have a single goal, you can channel all your energy to achieve it in style. Every small achievement gives you willpower and stamina to help you continue to climb the success ladder. Always remember, obstacles are a part of life. Never be afraid of hardships – they only make you stronger.”

Addressing the gathering, Mr Aakash Chaudhry, Managing Director, Aakash Educational Services Limited, said, “Moving forward, life will have many ups and downs, but always remain grateful to your first teachers, who are your parents. No matter what you go through in life and how big your achievements are, you should never fail to appreciate the role your parents played. Your years of preparation for JEE must have given you the experience and learnings that will be with you and help you face many challenges in your life. One should always be curious and learn from their peers, and not afraid to ask questions. Exploring themselves is the best gift people can give to themselves. We must listen to our inner voice always to lead a life without regrets. This country needs more fearless entrepreneurs and innovative and curious youth than somebody who follows a set footpath. One can achieve anything and sky is the limit.”

In his keynote address, Mr Sonam Wangchuk, hoped that the toppers would excel in their higher education and urged them to apply their knowledge in solving real world problems. “We all say that knowledge is the most powerful weapon or key to solve any problem, but it shouldn’t be limited to what you derive from your textbooks, professors or even the entrance exam you cracked, therefore you have far longer to go. By evolution, we are wired to learn. We have an inner power of curiosity that allows us to learn. As long as we have curiosity, we will derive learning from books, humans or whatever it takes.”

Mr Sonam also emphasized on the importance of “One of the key pillars in life is the spirit of initiative, to be self-driven. Don’t sit hand on hand waiting for somebody to take action but rather you should be the one to initiate action. From my own life, I know that even if you meet failure in life, always take action. Always compete with your own self and you will see progress. I truly hope many of you will become great problem solvers. You may or may not become great businessman, but you can always leave an impact on other people’s life. I congratulate Aakash and everyone for having opened the doors of a fulfilling journey that changes lives of people and makes the nation proud. ”

AESL presented the toppers in various categories with awards and cash prizes. A large number of academicians, students, and parents attended the felicitation event.