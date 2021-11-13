Aakash Educational Services Limited Felicitates Its Students Who Aced NEET UG 2021

Mumbai: Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), India’s leader in test preparation services, felicitated its students who were among the Top 500 rank holders in the NEET UG 2021 entrance examination at a glittering ceremony at the Leela Kempinski in Gurgaon last evening. The felicitated All India rank holders from Aakash Institute were students of its one, two-year or four-year programmes from across India.

This year in an historic result, all the three AIR 1 holders of the prestigious NEET UG 2021 are students of Aakash Institute. On the top of the list with AIR 01 are Mrinal Kutteri from Hyderabad, Tanmay Gupta from Delhi and Karthika G. Nair from Mumbai. Karthika is also the National Girl Topper by scoring a perfect 720/720. Other students in Top 10 are Jashan Chhabra from Mangaluru, Shubham Agarwal from Meerut, Nikhar Bansal from Agra, Meghan H.K. from Mysuru and Rajat Goyal from Chandigarh who have all secured 715/720 and obtained AIR 05.

Registering one of the best results, around 63,564 students from Aakash Institute have qualified the prestigious NEET UG Examination 2021. This is the second year in a row that Aakash Institute students have secured this feat in the NEET UG. Last year, Akanksha Singh from Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh had scored a perfect 720/720. A feat that is unparalleled in the test preparation sector in the country.

The felicitation event, titled, ‘Champions of Aakash’ saw the participation of the top management of Aakash, its faculty from across the country as well as the meritorious students with their parents. The event featured motivational talks by Mr J.C. Chaudhry, Chairman, Aakash Educational Services Limited and Mr Aakash Chaudhry, its Managing Director. The highlight of the event was a Keynote address by Mr Devdutt Pattanaik, well-known Indian historian, speaker, illustrator and author, known for his fictional writing on Hindu sacred lore, legends, folklore.

In his special address, Mr J.C. Chaudhry, Chairman, Aakash Educational Services Limited, said “For the last 33 years, I have only witnessed our students getting better. Three students of Aakash Institute have secured 100% marks creating a history in the medical examination segment. This is the beginning of a long journey. Almighty has planned 2 chapters of your lives, birth and death. It is upto an individual what choices one makes in between. There is no exception to hard-work and perseverance for succession in life. One should always be grateful for it. I urge you to give back to the society while living your life to the fullest making the world a better place for everyone. I wish all the students best of luck for their journey ahead and hope you achieve many more milestones.”

An impressive number of 8 students from Aakash Institute have secured ranks in the Top 10; 23 in Top 50; and 46 in Top 100 in General Category. 17 students become State/UT Toppers include namely from Mrinal Kutteri from Telangana, Tanmay Gupta from Delhi, Karthika G Nair from Maharasthra, Jashan Chhabra from Karnataka, Rajat Goyal from Punjab, Md Zeya Belal from Bihar, Soumyadip Halder from West Bengal, S.A.Geethanjali from Tamil Nadu, Pavit Singh from Chandigarh, N S S Mishar from Odisha, Souradeep Das from Tripura, Mridul Aggarwal from Jammu and Kashmir, Shivank Patel from Chattisgarh, Madhav Sharma from Himachal Pradesh, Tanmay Kathawle from Daman and Diu, Nishtha Chaudhary from Meghalaya and Gurya Soni from Nagaland.

Addressing the gathering, Mr Aakash Chaudhry, Managing Director, Aakash Educational Services Limited, said, “Clearing a competitive exam like NEET is not easy. We have seen you all work extremely hard towards achieving this exemplary feat. I would also like to thank all the mothers for their hardwork and contribution. For the students, who think life will become easy now will only have to start the real struggle from here onwards. Since you cannot escape it now, my suggestion would be to make it worthwhile. I have witnessed my brother’s journey of becoming a doctor, and from that I perceive apart from your mindset you also have to make your emotional quotient very strong. You will have to deal with eventualities on a day-to-day basis. This profession is said to be next to God because not only you are putting in your learnings to work but also bringing in your patience and empathy to be successful. Once you start developing these characteristics during your professional journey, you will become a renowned name in this field to reckon with. I congratulate each student for their exceptional performance and all the luck for your future endeavors.”

In his keynote address, Mr. Devdutt Patnaik, renowned author said “Life will take you on different journeys. While being competitive, we need to be compassionate towards others. We need to be more inquisitive to gain richness from life. No matter how much successful you become, one should be attached to their roots. One should not stop chasing their dreams despite challenges. We need to have confidence in ourselves that no matter whatever the situation is, we will emerge victorious. I wish all the students success in the path of this selfless profession. “

AESL presented the toppers in various categories with awards and cash prizes. A large number of academicians, students, and parents attended the felicitation event.